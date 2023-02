global current affairs

4Bi3ulOTmkL article The scene before the U.S.-Ukraine defense minister meeting: In front of reporters, the Ukrainian defense minister smiled and showed a handkerchief for a fighter plane world.huanqiu.com

4Bi3B3EGm9C article Together again!A nitrate truck rolls over in the United States, and people within a mile radius are asked to evacuate world.huanqiu.com

4Bi2uilzXas article Foreign media: The Netherlands hosts the first “Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military” summit, China and the United States will participate world.huanqiu.com

4BhmjifeIIN article U.S. and China plunge into destructive interdependence oversea.huanqiu.com

4BhwbzCFKDy article “Underground Mount Everest”! The 9026-meter deepest vertical well in Asia was born china.huanqiu.com