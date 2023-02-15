Original title: Volunteering, Caring, Caring, Civilization, Practice and Establishing a New Style

“Volunteer Red” either provides guidance services, cares for children, or conveys the “voice of the party”, warming the city of Guang’an with positive energy…

With the theme of “Volunteering, Caring, Caring and Building a New Style”, our city will extensively carry out voluntary service activities for civilized practice during the Spring Festival this year, focusing on publicity and education, epidemic prevention and control, Spring Festival warm-up, heart-warming care, cultural benefits for the people, and protection of peace In terms of education, new trends, ecological environmental protection, etc., give full play to the role of the new era civilized practice centers (institutions, stations) in raising banners, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new people, invigorating culture, and displaying images, and further promote the institutionalization and normalization of Lei Feng’s voluntary services. As of mid-February, more than 10,000 volunteers in the city gathered “red power” to radiate volunteer services to multiple aspects and dimensions, creating a good social atmosphere where “everyone strives to be a volunteer and everyone is a good volunteer”.

Propaganda, education and culture benefit the people

Blow the new wind of civilization

Not long ago, the children’s parent-child reading experience activity “Volunteering to send love, civilized practice to foster a new style” was held in the reading room of Deng Xiaoping Library. “Releasing Pears” carried out on-site game interaction, allowing children to feel the joy of reading.

During the winter vacation, the Deng Xiaoping Library recruited 29 young volunteers for students from middle schools and colleges inside and outside Guang’an. After pre-job training, the young volunteers provided reference consultation, book classification, shelving, Book processing, reading guidance, civilized persuasion, event planning, reading promotion and other voluntary services, carry out 4 phases of voluntary services, practice what you have learned, give full play to your abilities, experience life, and dedicate your youth with practical actions, becoming a bright “red landscape” “.

Since the beginning of this year, through the development of voluntary service activities for the practice of cultural benefits and civilization, all parts of our city have vigorously promoted the excellent traditional Chinese culture and socialist core values, and carried out rich and colorful traditions with strong regional characteristics and the atmosphere of the times around meeting the needs of the people for a better life. Folk custom activities; organize cultural and artistic volunteers, carefully plan the big stage for the people, “village evening”, civilized fairs, etc., organize the city’s cultural, technological and health “three rural areas” demonstration activities, “culture into thousands of homes” and Spring Festival culture The activities of benefiting the people, donating books to migrant workers, and “enjoying book and movie culture to benefit the people” movie and book consumption benefiting the people, writing Spring Festival couplets, sending blessings, and taking family photos for the common people, creating a strong festive atmosphere and motivating the masses to love the Party, the country, and the Socialist enthusiasm; widely carry out voluntary services such as popular science education, health care consultation, physical examination and treatment, physical fitness, etc., deeply carry out voluntary services for cultural relics and cultural heritage protection, and promote cultural centers, libraries, museums and other public cultural facilities to carry out civilized practice voluntary service activities.

How to further enhance the confidence and determination to appreciate the party’s gratitude, listen to the party’s words, and follow the party? Our city has vigorously carried out voluntary service activities for the publicity, education and civilized practice, and extensively carried out the civilized practice activities with the theme of “the voice of the party entering thousands of homes” through grass-roots lectures, condolence performances, cultural benefits to the people, learning to read, exhibitions and competitions, etc. Volunteers publicized and preached the Party Central Committee’s new concepts, ideas, and strategies in governing the country in a concrete and life-like way, attracting the masses to actively participate in interactive exchanges and hands-on experience, so as to better promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to penetrate into the hearts of the people and take root; closely In connection with the achievements of our city’s economic and social development and the new changes in the urban and rural landscape, we will organize media interviews at all levels in Guang’an “2023 New Year at the Grassroots” and activities such as “talking about hometowns, talking about changes, sending blessings, and showing the future” for the masses, and organizing volunteers to participate Various activities and services allow the masses to experience the beautiful changes in life brought about by the party’s policies.

Spring Festival travel warm-hearted care

Convey the power of civilization

“Children, do you know the customs of the Lantern Festival?” “I know, eating glutinous rice balls, hanging lanterns, and guessing lantern riddles!”… February 5th is the Lantern Festival. , organize “five elders” volunteers, college students returning home during the holidays, and young volunteers to carry out the “Happy Lantern Festival and Warm Love” activity in the “Holiday School” of Santai Village, Kwuntang Town, and spend the Lantern Festival with left-behind children.

At the event site, volunteers sat around with the children, explaining the origin and customs of the Lantern Festival to the children while teaching them how to make glutinous rice balls. “I’m eating glutinous rice balls!” After a while, steaming glutinous rice balls were served, and the children ate sweet glutinous rice balls, feeling the deep love. Afterwards, the volunteers also taught the children how to make lanterns. The children wrote good wishes on each lantern and played a game of guessing lantern riddles.

During the Spring Festival, our city extensively carried out voluntary service activities of heart-warming, caring and civilized practice, organized volunteers to go deep into urban and rural communities, and focused on the elderly who are lonely, empty-nesters, and the disabled to do pair-up assistance and visit condolences, and took the initiative to provide door-to-door cleaning, Purchasing new year goods, medical care, repairing home appliances and other services, and weaving a community love network with mutual help; with the theme of “Warm Winter Journey, Passing on Love”, organize and carry out Spring Festival condolence activities to care for old Red Army heroes, moral models, the most beautiful people, and advanced typical voluntary services ; Relying on the New Era Civilization Practice Center (Institution, Station) and Rural Revival Children’s Palace to organize and implement volunteer service projects with distinctive themes and novel forms to provide a wonderful and happy winter vacation life for young students; Provide life care, academic guidance, family companionship, self-care education and other services for orphaned and disabled children, left-behind children in rural areas, and urban migrant children, so that children can feel the warmth of society.

In order to ensure the safety and smooth travel of the masses, our city has also extensively carried out voluntary service activities for the civilized practice of Spring Festival travel, and actively and steadily carried out the “Warm Winter Action” of Spring Festival volunteer service. According to local conditions, volunteer service workstations are set up to organize volunteers to provide services such as order maintenance, epidemic prevention protection, consultation and guidance, ticket purchase and ticket collection, luggage handling, and traffic safety and civilized guidance for Spring Festival travel passengers and the traveling public; organize civilized traffic volunteers on key road sections Maintain traffic, set up rest stations along the main roads, and provide accurate, convenient and professional convenience services for travelers returning home. (Guang’an Daily reporter Liu Tiantian and Ren Yuwei)

