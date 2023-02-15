Degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza University and Master in Digital Journalism from Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. He worked as an editor in various local newspapers and, subsequently, held the same role for national information sites, for which he also followed the social channels.

Several batches of almonds have been withdrawn from supermarkets by decision of the Ministry of Health. The withdrawal was carried out as a precaution due to the risk of contamination from aflatoxins. These are packs of almonds sold by different brands and in different formats. The brands involved in the precautionary recall are: Dattilo, Movida Catering and I&D.

Withdrawn almonds: here are the packages involved

These are the types of almonds withdrawn from supermarkets on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health:

· Type it: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22;

· Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22;

· Movida Catering: 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22;

· I&D Srl: unbranded compostable trays of 200 grams and 400 grams with the 279/22, 280/22 and 295/22.

What those who bought almonds at risk of aflatoxins should do

Anyone who has bought the products listed above, all marketed by the I&D company in Frattamaggiore, in the province of Naples, is required to do not consume almonds and to bring the packs back to the points of sale. In detail, the almonds were withdrawn as a precaution due to the risk of aflatoxins, toxins produced by the metabolism of some mushrooms.

There are 17 known aflatoxins and some of them are toxic: B1, B2, G1, G2 and aflatoxin M1.

These are toxins that can develop during the various stages of production, harvesting and storage of nuts, rice and maize. Corn is usually the type of cereal most at risk of aflatoxins.

Almonds withdrawn, what are the risks to human health

But what are the risks to human health? Aflatoxins can cause toxicity in the short to medium term and, in the most serious cases, even chronic. They usually affect the liver.

In particular aflatoxin B1 may have an action on genes and the development of liver cancer. Since 1993, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified aflatoxin B1 as a human carcinogen.

ll EU regulation 1881/2006 it also set maximum limits for the presence of aflatoxins in food products, including dried fruit and, in the case of the latest withdrawal, almonds.



