Tibetan Garlic Cure: The very old oriental medicine recipe comes to this day. Let’s take a closer look at its real effectiveness

Have you ever heard of the Tibetan garlic cure? It is a very ancient recipe of traditional Tibetan medicine that was used by Buddhist monks in Tibet to lower fat levels and strengthen the immune system. A compound entirely based on the great properties of garlic that science has also proven.

A natural element capable of prevent various diseases thanks to a large amount of vitamins which contains as B6, B1 and C joining a nutrients and antioxidants e all’allicina, a substance released by garlic when it is crushed rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties. In short, the treatment with the natural remedy of garlic is recommended in several cases, but what about the Tibetan compound? Does it really work for some pathologies? Let’s find out together.

Tibetan garlic cure: is it really effective? The truth

The Tibetan garlic cure according to tradition, it is an excellent remedy for lengthening life and living in health. According to the ancient recipe, it is made up of garlic plant roots, yak butter, an ox that lives in the mountainous regions of Asia and is very common as a breed in Tibet, cereals and water. For its preparation, the garlic roots are minced and reduced to powder and cooked until they evaporate. Then it is mixed with yak butter, placed in a container and left to ferment for 21 days covered with cereal grains.

According to tradition, the compound for the Tibetan cure of garlic is mixed in small doses, through the use of a dropper to be kept cold, in the water and ingested 20 minutes before main meals of the day by taking it at least for ten days. It acts in weight loss and in fat reduction, lowers bad cholesterol, improves circulation, cleanses the liver, strengthens the immune system and controls hypertension.

Beyond traditional oriental medicine, however, one must ask oneself: Does this treatment really work? Giving a definite answer is difficult. What can be said is that this portentous proposal does not appear in any bibliography dedicated to medicine and health except in very rare modern cases and on web pages. There are no official scientific studies and research that talk about it and for this reason it is difficult to establish the real effectiveness of the treatment beyond the legends of the place and the proposals found online.