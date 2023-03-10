March 09, 202321:29

New appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Four go to televoting: Nikita, Davide, Daniele and Giaele.









Yes video “Big Brother VIP” reaches its fortieth episode. This appointment of the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini opened with an important decision: the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria for a rant against Antonella. In the televoting challenge between Alberto De Pisis, Antonella Fiordelisi, Davide Donadei, Giaele De Donà, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini is Davide to be eliminated. Face to face between Nikita and Ivana Mrazova. Nikita, Andrea, Daniele and Giaele go to the new televoting.

Photogallery – The emotions of the fortieth episode of “GfVip”





For “Big Brother Vip” there are 25 days left until dawn, as Alfonso Signorini continues to recall. We are now on the finishing straight.

Tavassi in the confessional We start with Edoardo in the confessional. Taking up the reprimand from last time, Signorini takes him back for a reaction after a game of billiards. Tavassi threw the billiard cue and then let out a curse. Edoardo tries to make it clear that it was a joke and almost acted to make everyone laugh. Signorini points out that nobody laughed at home. In any case, Big Brother has decided to book Tavassi for this, he will be disqualified next time.

A tough measure for Donnamaria But it didn’t end there. Donnamaria is also summoned separately for a disrespectful attitude towards Antonella. Signorini tells him that he really didn’t expect this thing, especially after all that was said on Monday. Edoardo is aware of having made a mistake but there is little he can do. Alfonso informs him that he is officially disqualified. Donnamaria is disconsolate while in the meantime Antonella cries desperately in the living room, repeating “it’s my fault”. Signorini invites her not to blame her, not hers.

Edo’s last goodbye with Antonella Fiordelisi, still in tears, reaches Edo in Mistery. They embrace and she continues to cry non-stop while he says to her “but why did you fall in love with an idiot? Now you have to win”. However, the boy is serene and says he is happy to go out at least in a period in which things with Antonella were going well, and he makes an appointment outside. Then he goes into the living room where he greets everyone.

Women in the confessional Alfonso summons all the women to the confessional to deal with something that happened in recent days. That is when Marzoli asked all of them for an opinion on Daniele’s behavior. A film is shown with all of Oriana’s doubts and all the advice of her companions, and while it is being broadcast it is shown to Daniele. The problem is that the girl feels little affection from her while Daniele believes that what she gives is a lot.

Face to face with the Oriele Oriana joins Daniele in Mistery and repeats her complaints. Dal Moro reacts very badly. He claims that a partial reconstruction of things was made in the video, that in reality he only wants to respect the respective moments of intimacy and that in any case the quality of the moments spent together is more important to him than the quantity of them. However, the two are unable to reach an agreement and leave the room arguing.

Nikita and the confrontation with Ivana Mrazova did not like certain words of Nikita about Onestini and is ready to face her. Meanwhile Alfonso calls Onestini in Superled while Nikita stays alone in the living room. For the girl Luca is a weak point: despite what happened and the constant clashes she can’t deny that she is still attracted to him. Pelizon says she is convinced that there is still something between Ivana and Onestini and that she will continue outside the house and she is keen to clarify that this attraction of hers is a completely personal thing. She is then shown a post from Ivana in which she says she is appalled by Nikita’s behavior. She then walks out onto the catwalk where she meets Ivana. Mrazova reiterates the reasons for her annoyance with her, Nikita defends herself by telling her that she tries to go on but then, having him in front of her every day, every now and then the thing re-emerges.

Nikita and Onestini Luca enters the living room and sits away from the girl. Neither of them look at each other. Onestini says he is tired of going back to the same things every time. In any case, Luca says he is calm while Nikita somehow thanks him because when he speaks ill of her, he helps her keep him away.

The first result of the televoting The seven Vipponi in televoting are made to get up to hear the public’s verdict. The first to escape is Antonella, followed by Onestini. After a parenthesis dedicated to Tavassi and her love for her recently deceased grandmother, we move on to talking about Milena and her attention to cleaning the house. In the courtyard he then meets her friend Manila Nazzaro, who was in the same condition in the last edition. Manila also tells of a serious health problem that she had, a breast problem, shortly before Milena entered her house and how she was close to her in the clinic.

Televoting, the second verdict Alfonso reads the results of the public vote. The first to escape is Giaele and then Alberto. This is how Davide, Milena and Nikita remain. Before the definitive result, Davide has the opportunity to talk about his special relationship with his mother and a letter she sent is read to him. Then the three remaining Vipponi go to Superled to listen to the result: the first to save himself is Nikita, while between Davide and Milena the boy is eliminated.

The appointment We move on to the nominations with Giaele who starts from the confessional and nominates Nikita. Then Daniel enters and mentions Jael’s name. Alberto also goes to the confessional and mentions Andrea’s name. Nikita also nominates Andrea, as clearly as Micol’s nomination for Nikita. Andrea goes to the confessional and he too mentions Pelizon’s name. Two obvious nominations follow: Antonella names Daniele while Luca names Nikita. Milena instead draws the red pyramid and goes to the confessional: in doubt between Andrea and Nikita in the end she votes for the latter. Pelizon also gets Tavassi’s vote. The last nomination is that of Oriana: she nominates Andrea in the confessional. This is how Nikita, Andrea, Daniele and Giaele go to televoting.

