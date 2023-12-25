Don’t despair, if you have problems with your intestines, try these foods: they will restore your health

Five Foods That Could Help Improve Intestinal Problems

Have you been experiencing frequent problems with your intestines lately? It can be frustrating and uncomfortable, but there are some foods that could potentially help alleviate your symptoms. According to ilciriaco.it, these five foods could be the answer to your discomfort.

First on the list is psyllium, which can be found in keto bread. A study published in the Journal Molecular suggests that daily intake of psyllium can help rebalance and modify the intestine’s microbiota, making it beneficial for both healthy individuals and those with existing intestinal issues.

Next, artichokes are recommended for their ability to reduce oxidative stress and acidity in the body. Regular consumption of fermented dairy products, such as Kefir, can also aid in maintaining a healthy intestine.

Flax seeds and bone broth are the final two foods suggested to improve intestinal health. Research has shown that flax seeds can modify 33 species of bacteria in the gut, while bone broth contains gelatin and glutamine, both of which are beneficial for intestinal protection and immune support.

So if you’ve been struggling with intestinal problems, consider incorporating these foods into your diet to potentially find relief. Taking care of your health and listening to your body’s signals is crucial, and these foods may just be the allies you need for a healthier gut.

