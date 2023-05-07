Don’t eat these herbs if you suffer from high blood pressure: here’s the list

Find out which herbs can be harmful to someone with high blood pressure, and avoid them to better manage your condition. This is the detailed list.

The use of herbs in the kitchen it is an excellent way to improve the flavor of dishes without adding salt or fat, but for people who suffer from high pressure o hypertension, it is essential to pay attention to which herbs you use. We will list some herbs that should be avoided for those with high blood pressure and provide tips on how to substitute them.

Ginseng

Known for its adaptogenic and stimulating properties, the ginseng It is a popular herb used worldwide to combat fatigue and boost energy. However, some research suggests that ginseng may raise blood pressure, especially when taken in large doses or over long periods. If you suffer from high blood pressure, it is best to avoid ginseng and opt for safer alternatives such as rosemary where he timowhich offer similar benefits without affecting blood pressure.

Licorice

The licorice it is a sweet and pungent herb used in many food, beverage and supplement products. Unfortunately, licorice can raise blood sodium levels, causing water retention and, consequently, an increase in blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, avoid licorice and replace it with alternatives like star anise or fennel, which offer a similar flavor without the health risks associated with licorice.

Ephedra

L’ephedra it is a stimulating herb that has been banned in many countries due to its dangerous side effects, including increased blood pressure. While ephedra isn’t commonly used in cooking, it’s important to be aware of the health risks associated with its consumption and to avoid it if you have high blood pressure.

Pepe di Sichuan

Il pepe di Sichuan is a pungent, hot spice used in Chinese cooking to add a unique flavor and a slight numbing effect. However, Sichuan pepper can cause a temporary increase in blood pressure due to its stimulating action. If you have problems with high blood pressure, opt for alternative spices such as black pepperwhich adds heat and flavor without affecting blood pressure.

Salvia

The salvia it is a common herb used in cooking for its aromatic flavor and digestive properties. However, some research suggests that sage may raise blood pressure when taken in large doses or over long periods. If you suffer from high blood pressure, limit your consumption of sage and consider replacing it with similar herbs such as basil o l’Origanwhich have no negative effects on blood pressure.

Yerba mate

The yerba mate is a South American drink obtained from the infusion of the leaves of the mate tree. It is known for its bitter taste and stimulating effects, similar to those of caffeine. However, yerba mate can raise blood pressure and cause irregular heartbeats. If you are hypertensive, choose alternatives such as the green teawhich offers antioxidant benefits without significantly raising blood pressure.

butcher’s broom

Il holly it is a herb used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of ailments, including inflammation and digestive problems. However, butcher’s broom can raise blood pressure, especially when taken in large doses or over long periods. If you have high blood pressure, avoid butcher’s broom and choose safer alternatives such as chamomile o to peppermintwhich offer digestive benefits without affecting blood pressure.

Knowing which herbs to avoid when you have high blood pressure is essential to better managing your condition. Remember to consult your doctor or health care professional before making any significant changes to your diet, particularly if you are taking medication for high blood pressure.

In general, it’s important to pay attention to the amount of salt and sodium in your diet, as well as limit your intake of alcohol, caffeine, and foods high in saturated fat. Replacing potentially harmful herbs with safer alternatives, such as rosemary, thyme, basil, oregano, black pepper, green tea, chamomile, and peppermint, can help you manage high blood pressure and maintain a healthy, balanced diet.

