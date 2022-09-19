The care of one’s teeth and mouth health in general it is a precious good habit that is good to adopt as a child. It is no coincidence that mom and dad always insist that their children brush their teeth well before going to bed. A simple gesture, therefore, but which can be accompanied by wrong practices, such as that of always using the mouthwash.

Dentists, in fact, warn to avoid using it routinely as it could nullify the benefits of toothpaste. According to experts, you have to do without rinsing the oral cavity with mouthwash after passing the toothbrush. Not only that, not even it rinsing with water it should be done. The risk, in fact, is that of remove fluoride from the dental surface and consequently to weaken the minerals of the enamel that instead the toothpaste helps to rebuild.

The most correct practice to safeguard the teeth would therefore include, after the last step with the toothbrush, to spit without rinsing. Going into more detail, the dentists explain that the toothpaste contains active principles that develop over time. It is, therefore, necessary that they spend a few minutes for them to free themselves and stick to the teeth so that they can be defended. Rinsing does nothing but eliminate or in any case dilute these substances, also breaking down all the benefits they bring.

How to keep your teeth healthy then? Meanwhile, the most effective weapon together with the toothbrush is represented by the dental floss. This, in fact, guarantees the cleaning of the teeth even from the smallest food residues that would otherwise risk infiltrating between one tooth and the other, increasing the risk of caries and infections. Also, pay attention to how we store the toothbrush: it is better to keep it away from both the toilet and the sink to avoid the aerosol effect. In addition, it must be changed regularly, checking the state of wear of the bristles.