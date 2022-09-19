Home Health Don’t use mouthwash after brushing your teeth: why avoid it
Health

Don’t use mouthwash after brushing your teeth: why avoid it

by admin
Don’t use mouthwash after brushing your teeth: why avoid it

The care of one’s teeth and mouth health in general it is a precious good habit that is good to adopt as a child. It is no coincidence that mom and dad always insist that their children brush their teeth well before going to bed. A simple gesture, therefore, but which can be accompanied by wrong practices, such as that of always using the mouthwash.

You may also like

Longevity? A question of balance

Not just money: good policies are also evaluated...

Premature puberty, because it can be caused by...

days of free screening visits in Rome on...

Supervision during the journey in the classroom, gymnasium...

Covid: 32 deaths, 12,082 positive. Rate at 12.4%...

Military gymnastics at the Nautical gymnasium, the unions...

West Nile: “positive” mosquitoes are still alert on...

‘Signs on the skin’, sensitization on actinic keratosis

Omicron BA4 / 5 sub-variants are worse but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy