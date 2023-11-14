Dr. Björgulf Herberger on the soft lifting method

Facial Surgery as an Art Form: An Interview with Dr. Björgulf Herberger from the Musenhof Clinics on the soft lifting method

Interviewer: Dr. Herberger, thank you very much for taking the time for this conversation. Her father, Dr. Armand Herberger is known as the inventor of soft lifting. How does this heritage influence your work at the Musenhof Clinics?

Dr. Björgulf Herberger: It’s a pleasure to be here. With soft lifting, my father founded not only a method, but a philosophy in aesthetic surgery. This philosophy, which focuses on the natural and harmonious appearance, still guides our work at the Musenhof Clinics today. I have been able to get to know the methodology for over 15 years

Interviewer: You talk about the traces that life leaves on our faces. How does soft lifting address this?

Dr. Herberger: Soft lifting is a gentle but effective method to alleviate the signs of time without losing or even disfiguring your individual characteristics. Every time we operate on the soul a little bit and aim to relieve the burden of aging and problematic developments that have a significant impact on vitality and joy of life. The underlying need to feel comfortable in one’s own skin is inherent in humans.

Interviewer: What advantages does soft lifting offer over traditional facelift methods?

Dr. Herberger: The biggest advantage is the naturalness of the result. By combining minimally invasive techniques and only local anesthesia or avoiding general anesthesia, we significantly reduce the medical and aesthetic risk, as well as the downtime. Our patients go home the following day without a bandage and can usually go about their daily lives after about a week, which often takes longer with conventional methods.

Interviewer: How do you ensure that the results meet your patients’ expectations?

Dr. Herberger: I have been conducting individual consultations for 15 years. I would like to find out which areas are perceived as particularly relevant, disruptive or depressing or cause problems. Here, self-perception and the individual desire for change can differ significantly from the doctor’s perception. At the end of a conversation, our patients can expect an empathetic, professional assessment of what they can expect from their individually tailored soft lifting. MonaLisa is basically looking over one shoulder and my father is looking over the other in order to be able to meet these demands. There are so many factors that determine whether each individual result will be good in the end. The willingness to seriously engage with people and their concerns was groundbreaking for me.

Interviewer: The Musenhof Clinics are known for their exclusive location and comprehensive offering. How important is the overall experience for your patients?

Dr. Herberger: The overall experience counts for nothing if our medical services weren’t right. Nevertheless, aesthetic surgery is more than just a medical procedure alone. The quiet and beautiful surroundings of our clinics contribute significantly to the relaxation and well-being of our patients. They often combine our treatments with a short vacation in the Palatinate. Our MonaLisa clinic is like a hideaway from everyday life, especially in connection with the environment in Deidesheim. This works just as well for celebrities as it does for any other private man or woman.

Interviewer: What would you say to someone thinking about a soft lift?

Dr. Herberger: Do your research and choose an experienced doctor you can trust. A soft lift can significantly rejuvenate your external appearance and reflect your inner satisfaction. We at the Musenhof Clinics are available to provide advice and will accompany you every step of the way.

Personal and individual advice

If you feel that your external appearance no longer reflects your inner vitality, we would like to invite you to a personal consultation at the Musenhof Clinics. Let’s find a way together to enhance your natural beauty and boost your self-confidence. Contact us to find out more about soft lifting and our individual treatment concepts.

Beauty clinic at the highest level – high-tech medicine, precision & innovation. The Musenhof Clinics are among the most modern beauty clinics in Europe. 25 years of clinical experience, over 30,000 successful procedures during this time, coupled with a lot of empathy for our patients characterize our team at the Deidesheim location.

Contact

Musenhof Kliniken

Björgulf Herberger

Weinstrasse 51

67146 Deidesheim

06326 96 86 0

Share this: Facebook

X

