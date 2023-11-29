Home » Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as President of ALASBIMN: Future of Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine
Health

Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as President of ALASBIMN: Future of Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine

by admin
Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as President of ALASBIMN: Future of Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine

Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as New President of ALASBIMN

The XXIX Congress of the Latin American Association of Societies of Biology and Nuclear Medicine (ALASBIMN) took place from November 15 to 18, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During this congress, the change of the ALASBIMN board of directors took place, with Dr. Gisela Estrada of Mexican nationality being appointed as the new President for the period 2023-2025.

The congress, held under the motto “Future of Molecular Imaging – Diagnosis and Treatment”, covered various topics including nuclear medicine, PET-CT, SPECT/CT, oncology, neurology, and cardiology, among others. International and local guests of the best level contributed their scientific wealth, strengthening the exchange of knowledge and allowing for social interactions within the meeting.

In addition, the XXIII Argentine Congress of Nuclear Medicine was also part of the ALASBIMN 2023, uniting efforts to promote the development of Nuclear Medicine in the region.

ALASBIMN, founded in 1964, includes the Biology and Nuclear Medicine Societies of Latin America and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Its main purpose is to promote the development of Nuclear Medicine in the region by generating spaces for exchange and learning.

More updates and highlights from the congress, including interviews, reports, videos, and photo galleries, will be available in the special edition of LaSalud.mx: Advances in Nuclear Medicine and Imaging 2024.

See also  Bitter land today, the summary and reactions of April 15 - Bitter land

You may also like

High pressure? Try lowering it with tai chi

Pancreas medicine: in Piedmont pharmacies from March 15th

After four months of activity, over 66,500 accesses...

“How much do I earn per month without...

Obesity: Bariatric surgery can reduce the risk of...

A Call for Action: Strengthening Community Health Workers...

USA, today is Super Tuesday. Trump wins in...

Ultra-processed foods harm your health in at least...

Hot Chip Challenge, Antitrust stops advertising and sales

Why does the neck age faster? We’ll tell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy