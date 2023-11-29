Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as President of ALASBIMN: Future of Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine

Dr. Gisela Estrada Takes Office as New President of ALASBIMN

The XXIX Congress of the Latin American Association of Societies of Biology and Nuclear Medicine (ALASBIMN) took place from November 15 to 18, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During this congress, the change of the ALASBIMN board of directors took place, with Dr. Gisela Estrada of Mexican nationality being appointed as the new President for the period 2023-2025.

The congress, held under the motto “Future of Molecular Imaging – Diagnosis and Treatment”, covered various topics including nuclear medicine, PET-CT, SPECT/CT, oncology, neurology, and cardiology, among others. International and local guests of the best level contributed their scientific wealth, strengthening the exchange of knowledge and allowing for social interactions within the meeting.

In addition, the XXIII Argentine Congress of Nuclear Medicine was also part of the ALASBIMN 2023, uniting efforts to promote the development of Nuclear Medicine in the region.

ALASBIMN, founded in 1964, includes the Biology and Nuclear Medicine Societies of Latin America and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Its main purpose is to promote the development of Nuclear Medicine in the region by generating spaces for exchange and learning.

More updates and highlights from the congress, including interviews, reports, videos, and photo galleries, will be available in the special edition of LaSalud.mx: Advances in Nuclear Medicine and Imaging 2024.

