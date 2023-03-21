The tragedy occurred around 12.30 yesterday in a gym in Verolanuova. The victim of the fatal illness is 55-year-old Angelo Pavoni, a well-known physiotherapist from Bassano Bresciano. According to an initial reconstruction carried out by the carabinieri of the Verolanuova station, the drama took place a few moments after the man’s arrival in the sports facility in via Civiltà del Lavoro.

The 55-year-old, who regularly went to the gym and was certainly used to sports, started training. After a few warm-up exercises he was preparing to spinning class. The alarm went off as soon as the people who were training with him saw him collapse to the ground. The Veronese gym staff gave him cardiac massage, unfortunately without success. Even the Areu staff, who arrived by ambulance, failed to achieve their goal. For Angelo Pavoni there was nothing to be done.

The investigations are entrusted to the soldiers of the local station, meanwhile the body has been entrusted to the family; the funeral will be celebrated tomorrow at 3 pm in the Bassano church. «Angelo’s death has left our entire community shocked: he was known and respected – recalled the mayor Michele Sbaraini moved -. The Pavoni family had recently lost their adored mother and is now once again struck by this tragedy. In the name of the entire municipal administration, we embrace our sister Monica, with whom Angelo shared an established physiotherapy activity in Bassano, and his young son”.