[Broadcast on 3.22]Aries New Moon Wishing Day Lucky Stars: Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Cancer

Today’s horoscope: the moon enters Aries, the new moon in Aries, and the hydration of the moon

Today’s Lucky Zodiac: Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Cancer

Good morning, everyone, cute E-stars~

We have just passed the vernal equinox, and the spring is already halfway through. I wonder if the spring is warm and the flowers are blooming and the birds are singing and the flowers are fragrant in your place? If you have time, please remember to go out for more outings, take a walk, and breathe fresh air~

Today we are about to usher in the new moon in Aries, the twelve constellations how to make a wish guide and wish writing stationery Peiling have been sent. The new moon will increase the chances of our wishes being fulfilled after we make a wish, so it is also especially suitable for reminders. If you have a wish that you want to achieve, please welcome Xiaochuang Peiling to me.

So what are the specific things that need to be paid attention to today, Pei Ling will explain to you——

Today, the new moon in Aries begins. With the coming of spring in 2023, many industries are slowly recovering, but at the same time, there are also many challenges. For example, we will see that many American banks have been unstable in recent news. are you ready?

Therefore, this new moon is especially suitable for making the kind of energetic, hard-working, completely new, brand-new, and pioneering wishes.

Specifically, how to make a wish in the twelve constellations, Pei Ling’s new moon feature article has been published.

Affected by the moon entering Aries at 00:01 in the morning today, it will make us quite efficient, which is very suitable for solving matters quickly and accurately. Today, our efficiency will be particularly high, our logic will be particularly clear, and our mind will be particularly clear, so we can focus on it.

But at the same time, being in Aries on the moon may make us a little irritable, angry, and impatient, and our mood is like a roller coaster of ups and downs.

It may make you a little prone to quarrels, and if you are not careful, you will be on fire like a powder keg. So I hope you can think twice before speaking, and you must not force yourself or be picky.

Today’s high-efficiency time period: In the morning stage, due to the hydration of the moon, our thinking and agility will be greatly improved, and because the conjunction is in Aries, our communication thinking and work efficiency will be improved, and we will be able to complete better task, to express one’s own ideas. At the same time, Aries can also make you more cheerful, direct, and straightforward to complete tasks.

We will be more willing to help others, and it will be more conducive to writing and literary creation. At the same time, it is easier to get help from Internet people and young people. It may be difficult to complete some tasks by yourself, but when you speak out, you will get assistance from others, and you can also help others more.

High-efficiency time period: In the morning period, the energy of lunar hydration will allow us to maximize our intellect and talents. If there are matters related to paperwork, writing, transportation, logistics, conversations, manual work, etc. in the morning, it will be more conducive to completion.

