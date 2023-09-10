DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year / open day at the Operation Center…

DRF air rescue

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its 50th anniversary Numerous attractions at the open day: anniversary helicopter, interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers”, stations on technology, medicine, flight operations Seven helicopters and Learjet on site Blue light mile with partners from the rescue service “Children learn to help” courses and Bobby car races for the youngest visitors

Bright sun greeted visitors at the DRF Luftrettung open day. The Operation Center based at Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport opened the grounds and shipyard gates to provide an insight into the multifaceted work of the air rescuers.

Dr. Krystian Pracz, CEO of DRF Luftrettung, emphasized the important role of DRF Luftrettung’s partners at the welcome reception for invited guests. He thanked the state of Baden-Württemberg and all partners in business and emergency services for the many years of trusting cooperation and everyone’s willingness to meet challenges with pragmatic solutions.

Thomas Blenke, Political State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, for Digitalization and Municipalities in Baden-Württemberg, took a look back at the early days of emergency rescue in his welcoming address. He thanked the DRF Luftrettung employees for their daily work on people. He praised DRF Luftrettung as an important partner and respected organization in the region and throughout Baden-Württemberg. Finally, he emphasized that the DRF Luftrettung certainly has the support of the political DRF Luftrettung on its side.

Lots to discover: world of air rescuers, anniversary helicopters and many exciting stations

Meanwhile, there was a lot for invited guests and visitors to discover. During a tour you could discover a total of six helicopters, including the anniversary machine, one of the DRF Academy’s R44 Raven II training helicopters and a police helicopter. Medical technology presented the development of the last decades using current and historical medical devices; in the large shipyard hall there were insights into maintenance and development operations. The brand new winch simulator could also be admired and a look into the Learjet was also possible. Another highlight for the visitors was the view through one of the four night vision goggles.

The “World of Air Rescuers” also invited visitors to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue and become active themselves. A variety of exhibits to look at, touch and experience gave a first-hand insight into the various areas of DRF Luftrettung. Regardless of whether it was winch training using virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flying – there was something for everyone in the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters.

Partner guests at the open day

Numerous partners from the rescue service also accepted DRF Luftrettung’s invitation to present themselves and their work at the “Blue Light Mile”. In addition, the DRK, the Bühl-Achern district association, the DLRG, Mittelbaden district, the Baden-Baden professional fire department with the high-altitude rescue group (Mittelbaden), the Black Forest mountain rescue service with the Baden-Baden and Karlsruhe local groups and the Technical Relief Agency with the local association presented themselves Bühl. From an ambulance to a flood boat, off-road vehicles and rescue equipment, there was a lot to see that is used in emergency rescue. The demonstration by the police dog handler squadron from the Offenburg police headquarters, where basic skills, search tasks and the arrest of people were demonstrated, also received great applause.

Those interested can find more information about the history and the most important milestones of DRF Luftrettung, about all events surrounding the anniversary of the operation as well as congratulations from our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-jahre-drf-luftrettung .

The Operation Center Rheinmünster

The DRF Luftrettung Operation Center is located at Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport. The flight operations management, the technical operations management, the shipyard management, the CAMO, the technical and flight operations training operations, the air ambulance operations and the operations center are located here. Since the expansion in 2013, 15 maintenance bays/docks have been available in the shipyard, and technicians can repair helicopter components in the adjacent workshops, such as engines, rotor heads or aircraft batteries.

About DRF Luftrettung

DRF Luftrettung, based in Filderstadt, is one of the largest air rescue organizations in Europe. The non-profit organization provides emergency rescue operations at 31 stations in Germany and carries out transfer flights of critically ill or injured people between hospitals. The crews are available around the clock at eleven of these stations, and helicopters with rescue winches are used at four locations. In addition, DRF Luftrettung brings patients back from abroad with its own ambulance aircraft. In total, DRF Luftrettung carried out 39,308 missions in 2022.

More information at www.drf-luftrettung.de

