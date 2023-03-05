A coffee in the morning drives away sorrow and worry. The “black gold” is one of the most popular hot drinks worldwide – and also in this country.

Health benefits of coffee

Almost 90 percent of all Germans drink coffee regularly, and for many of them, reaching for a cup is a mandatory part of their morning routine. And not without reason: Coffee tastes fantastic for many, makes you alert and alert and, last but not least, has some health benefits. These include a reduced risk of:

However, a moderate intake of coffee is a prerequisite for benefiting from the benefits of the coffee bean. One Investigationwhich examined more than 200 studies on coffee, concludes that three to four cups of coffee a day can be beneficial to health. Conversely, those who drink more than six cups of coffee a day increase their risk of heart disease by up to 22 percent.

timing of coffee consumption

But not only the dose makes the poison, the time – or rather the physical condition – are also decisive for how our body reacts to the caffeine. To this result comes a new one Study of the British University of Bath. With regard to their latest findings, the scientists warn against consuming the first cup of coffee before the first meal.

According to the study, the morning caffeine – taken on an empty stomach – has a negative effect on blood sugar levels, even if the coffee is consumed black, i.e. without milk and/or sugar. The direct coffee consumption after getting up should therefore cause an increase in the blood sugar reaction by 50 percent.

“Put simply, our glycemic control is compromised when the first thing our body comes into contact with is coffee, especially after a night of disturbed sleep,” summarizes Professor James Betts, co-editor of the study.

As part of their study, the research group examined the effect of various sleep scenarios on the blood sugar levels of 29 test subjects. In each scenario, the subjects were given a breakfast in the form of a sugary drink, but at different times:

1st Scenario: Coffee consumption 1 hour before breakfast

Scenario 2: No coffee consumption before breakfast

The result: The subjects who drank their coffee before breakfast had a strong blood sugar reaction. Compared to the test persons who only consumed their cup of coffee afterwards, the blood sugar rose by up to 50 percent more than in the comparison group. The researchers justify the results with the high cortisol levels after waking up.

Increasing stress levels, heart rate and effects on blood sugar

The stress hormone acts as a natural stimulant in the body and boosts the metabolism after getting up. Accordingly, the cortisol concentration is particularly high in the morning. If we drink coffee in addition to the rising cortisol level, it continues to rise. A high level of tension develops in the body, which increases blood pressure, plus and blood sugar levels.

This not only makes us more susceptible to stress, but can also have a negative impact on our health in the long term. According to the scientists, if we postpone the cup of coffee until after breakfast, the negative effects can be reduced.

It is not yet clear why caffeine causes blood sugar to rise. Scientists suspect that caffeine prevents the removal of glucose from the blood or that it stimulates the release of adrenaline. If, as a result, there is no insulin to break down glucose, the risk of type 2 diabetes increases German Diabetes Society (DDG) 8.7 million people in Germany currently suffer from diabetes, 95 percent of them from type 2 diabetes. The disease develops due to a blood sugar level that is repeatedly too high, which leads to various physical reactions:

The body tries to get rid of the sugar by urinating as much as possible.

This leads to dehydration, the consequences are constant thirst and dry skin.

Protein breaks down faster. This weakens the body and leads to weight loss.

High blood sugar disrupts the functioning of the immune system.

Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes usually begins insidiously, the symptoms are initially less pronounced and only increase over time. The most important signs are: