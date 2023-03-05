Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and carry forward the civilization trend of the new era

CCTV News: March 5th is the Memorial Day of Learning from Lei Feng. Recently, learning from Lei Feng activities have continued in various places to feel the power of role models and inherit the spirit of Lei Feng.

In the past two days, in Wudi County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province, volunteers went to the homes of children in need to provide them with voluntary services such as psychological counseling and homework guidance.

There are currently 107,700 minors in Wudi County. The local area has built an uninsured smart cloud platform and a handheld uninsured applet to accurately match voluntary services with needs.

On the eve of the Memorial Day for Learning from Lei Feng, representatives from the fifth (2) Lei Feng Squadron of Jinsha Primary School in Tongzhou District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province went to Fushun, Liaoning Province to visit Lei Feng’s footsteps and experience the power of role models. The school has also developed the school-based curriculum of “Lei Feng Accompanying Me to Grow”, forming a moral education curriculum system with the theme of “small kindness”.

In early spring, volunteers from the Shijiazhuang Family Volunteer Team in Hebei Province came to Wangjiawan Village, Zhaibei Township, Pingshan County, and planted the first batch of saplings this spring with the villagers. This is their 15th year of planting fruit trees in the Taihang Mountains.

For fifteen years, this team of volunteers has visited orphans and widowed elderly, helped children in need, and helped villagers increase their income. Now the team has expanded to 1,686 people from all walks of life. They volunteer at least 5 days a month. In Shijiazhuang, there are 11,852 volunteer teams like this, and the local area specially launched the “Flowers to Lei Feng” activity to encourage their kind deeds.