Home News Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and carry forward the fashion of civilization in the new era_Hangzhou Net
News

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and carry forward the fashion of civilization in the new era_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and carry forward the civilization trend of the new era

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-05 14:49

CCTV News: March 5th is the Memorial Day of Learning from Lei Feng. Recently, learning from Lei Feng activities have continued in various places to feel the power of role models and inherit the spirit of Lei Feng.

In the past two days, in Wudi County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province, volunteers went to the homes of children in need to provide them with voluntary services such as psychological counseling and homework guidance.

There are currently 107,700 minors in Wudi County. The local area has built an uninsured smart cloud platform and a handheld uninsured applet to accurately match voluntary services with needs.

On the eve of the Memorial Day for Learning from Lei Feng, representatives from the fifth (2) Lei Feng Squadron of Jinsha Primary School in Tongzhou District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province went to Fushun, Liaoning Province to visit Lei Feng’s footsteps and experience the power of role models. The school has also developed the school-based curriculum of “Lei Feng Accompanying Me to Grow”, forming a moral education curriculum system with the theme of “small kindness”.

In early spring, volunteers from the Shijiazhuang Family Volunteer Team in Hebei Province came to Wangjiawan Village, Zhaibei Township, Pingshan County, and planted the first batch of saplings this spring with the villagers. This is their 15th year of planting fruit trees in the Taihang Mountains.

For fifteen years, this team of volunteers has visited orphans and widowed elderly, helped children in need, and helped villagers increase their income. Now the team has expanded to 1,686 people from all walks of life. They volunteer at least 5 days a month. In Shijiazhuang, there are 11,852 volunteer teams like this, and the local area specially launched the “Flowers to Lei Feng” activity to encourage their kind deeds.

source:CCTV Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

You may also like

A taste of spring, many presences on the...

Agreement signed to protect the marine corridor in...

Milan: Pioli, Fiorentina played better than us –...

Lina Caicedo debuted with a win at Real...

Gathering the Majestic Power to Build Chinese-style Modernization-...

Cospito: anarchists in procession in Turin, throwing firecrackers...

“We are going to save Emdupar and then...

Venice, the ‘door’ that opens the Mose to...

Diseases in women according to their life cycle

Casabella Lectures. 3 European studios tell Theatro Milano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy