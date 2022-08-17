From 0-24:00 on August 16, 2022, there were no new local confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 16, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,420 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 16, 2022, there are 23 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 16, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 16, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 16, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 16, 2022, 18 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (1 in Jiujiang City, in Xunyang District; 15 in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 2 in Yichun City, all in In Fengcheng), 4 cases were released from medical observation (4 cases in Yichun, all in Fengcheng). As of 24:00 on August 16, 2022, there are 195 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 17, 2022