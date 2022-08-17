Home World Amazon accuses the US government of having Jeff Bezos in its sights
Ecommerce giant Amazon has accused the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an independent government agency, of having the company’s founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos, in the spotlight. In a letter to the FTC, the Seattle company complained that the demands the body is making in its investigation of the company are excessive and burdensome, and that it had called Bezos and current CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​unnecessarily to testify. Amazon already asked the FTC last year to recuse its director, Lina Khan, from cases affecting the company, because she considers it biased and hostile towards her. Khan, appointed by President Joe Biden to head the US competition control body, is known for her criticism of large tech companies, many of which – including Amazon – face investigations or litigation for alleged monopolistic practices.

