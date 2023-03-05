Home World Ivan Marinković on Goca Tržan | Entertainment
Ivan Marinković on Goca Tržan

Ivan Marinković on Goca Tržan

Ana Ćurčić questioned Ivan Marinković about his divorce from Goca Tržan

Source: Cooperative official

Ana led the conversation and told him that she felt that “she was getting into her life quite a bit”. “I don’t know where you got that from, but you have no idea what you’re talking about,” Marinković told her, after which she continued: “Some things I know, and some things I’m smart enough to conclude. Dice, drink, that can’t be good. It wasn’t easy for her.”

She came into my life. We had a perfect marriage until she cheated on me. But we won’t talk about that. Nothing bad… I have a mother because of her… You can’t talk like that,” said Ivan, after which Ana decided to stop insisting on the topic: “Okay, don’t talk. But you know, I’m cooking it. She is a smart, well-groomed woman and I love listening to her.”

“Of course, I was her fan and adored her music,” said Marinković. Listen to:


Ana Ćurčić and Ivan Marinković about Goca Tržan
Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

See also  Korean and Chinese students mourn the dead in Urumqi and shout "Communist Party step down" | Seoul | The Epoch Times

