Proper hydration is literally the basis of every living organism, including man, and they are made up of about 65% water, an element that is an integral part of almost all the functions of living organisms, from the use of water. the constant need, which is more important than food.

The compound formed by two hydrogen atoms linked to an oxygen atom represents an important resource that is often associated with the very concept of life: the hydration of the organism is associated with diuresis and the elimination of toxins present.

Drinking Japanese water: crazy, that’s what it means!

Human cultures often associate very specific gods and rituals with water, which is also used in abundance in many diets and diets. The so-called Japanese water diet defines a series of techniques and methods related to the consumption of water, following ancient Asian traditions that are still used today.

By following the method below, many people have actually experienced positive effects related to the digestive system and abdominal bloating and even significant weight loss, but it also has beneficial effects on the skin.

The water should be drunk at certain times of the day, starting in the morning, upon waking, when the stomach is not yet “active”: you need to drink 4 glasses of fresh, not iced water, taking care to do it calmly so as not to abuse. organisms are “nervous” and if the number seems excessive, we can easily start with 2 at a time and increase over time. Once the first “dose” is over, you shouldn’t eat anything for at least three quarters of an hour. In the case of snacks, we can reduce the amount of water in the cups based on the calorie content of the food we are going to eat by adjusting the water intake to no more than 2 liters per day.

This must be repeated before each meal, always respecting the “rule” of 45 minutes, the time that must elapse from the last cup, and it is absolutely important that at least two hours remain between one meal and another.

