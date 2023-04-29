driving force of Italian social cohesion

April 29, 202312:40

The president on a visit to Reggio Emilia: “No to territorial inequalities in job opportunities. Precariousness as a system clashes with growth and child labor steals the future from young people”









Ansa In view of May Day, Sergio Mattarella reflects on work and society while visiting Reggio Emilia and states: “We celebrate the value of May Day well in advance, in the heart of the Mechatronics district, in Reggio Emilia. After last year, in Udine , this time we anticipate the celebration of Labor Day in a workplace that looks to innovation. constitutional value of work and underlines, at the same time, how it confirms the engine of growth and social cohesion of the Republic”.

“Territorial unity means no territorial inequalities” “The unity of the country – clarifies Mattarella – means substantial unity in terms of job opportunities. It means a commitment to remove territorial inequalities. Overseeing and promoting national unity also means this”.

“The Pnrr has unparalleled opportunities “The Head of State then observes: “The image of the construction site brings us back to Cantiere Italia, to the Pnrr construction site, with the unparalleled opportunity it offers to reduce and fill structural delays, support growth strategies and encourage, through innovation, more widespread opportunities. Opportunities that challenge the business system to ground the various initiatives”.

“I work to redistribute income” The president also underlines that “work is a sign of dignity because it is closely linked to each person’s life project. And, therefore, while the temptation to surrender to the idea that poor work can exist, whose remuneration does not allow to lead a decent existence, it is necessary to strongly affirm, however, the character of work as the first, elementary, constructive way of redistributing the income produced”.

“Child labor steals the future of young people” Mattarella then addresses the issue of child labor and explains: “A recent report has highlighted how exploited child labor is still a present scourge. Exploitation of minors constitutes a serious theft of the future, taking these kids away from school and pushing them towards marginality. It is a theme that also concerns the condition of many immigrant workers”.

“Injuries at work cost unacceptable” “Another aspect to put in the foreground – recalls the Head of State – is that of accidents at work, which destroy lives, throw families into despair, causing irreversible damage, with unacceptable human costs. We are well aware that the battles of the workers’ union movement have contributed significantly to achieving evident goals of social progress and that Italy, in its transformation, has taken gigantic steps in growth and progress. But the contradictions often tend to reproduce themselves, as in every human event”.

“Precariousness clashes with growth” “Finally, Mattarella points the finger at precariousness and says: “Companies are looking for qualified and trained personnel. Precariousness as a system clashes with the aims of growth and development. If the figures are worrying and known, and denounce a high rate of inactivity in Italy compared to European parameters, an adequate response can only come from a concrete commitment to collective mobilization that knows how to enhance the great heritage of skills presented in our country”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/politica” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_politica_primo-maggio-mattarella-lavoro-motore-della-coesione-sociale-italiana_64095606-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”politica”,”primo-maggio-mattarella-lavoro-motore-della-coesione-sociale-italiana_64095606-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“politica”,”amp”] }}”>

Related LIBERATION DAY



LIBERATION DAY



news last-news“> Latest arrivals of Politics {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}