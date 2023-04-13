news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAIROBI, APRIL 13 – At least 4.4 million Kenyans are in serious food emergency in the arid and semi-arid regions of the country, the “Asal”, as declared by the minister of the East African Community and Regional Development Rebecca Miano.



According to the Kenyan National Authority for drought management, 3.6 million citizens are in the “food crisis” phase, with 970,000 children and 142,000 mothers who will need therapeutic nutrition, and another 800,000 in of emergency”.



The problem is compounded by the lack of consistent rainfall in 21 of the 23 Asal counties for the fifth consecutive year. Of the residents of these counties, only about 495,000 people do not need food aid.



On Wednesday, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Kenya, Jean Lokenga, expressed concern about malnutrition affecting Kenyan children. According to Unicef ​​data, one in five children in the country suffers from constipation due to the inability to access proper nutrition. (HANDLE).

