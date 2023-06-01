Drug manufacturers, pharmacies and patients relieve the GKV by around 11 billion euros

Berlin – The proportion of statutory health insurance (GKV) expenditure on pharmaceuticals has remained constant for many years. On the other hand, savings from discount agreements, manufacturer and pharmacy discounts and co-payments by patients are increasing. This data is provided by the current edition of the figures brochure of the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH).

In 2022, the drug costs for the statutory health insurance amounted to 55.4 billion euros. Manufacturers, service providers and patients reduced the amount by 19.6 percent to 44.6 billion euros as a result of the legally agreed rebates, deductions and co-payments. These additional financial burdens have been increasing for years.

“When it comes to the further development of our healthcare system, it is important to set the right priorities,” explains BAH General Manager Dr. Hubertus Cranz. Fortunately, politicians have recognized that the cost-cutting measures of recent years are jeopardizing the nationwide supply of pharmaceuticals to the population, “but the law on combating supply bottlenecks and improving the supply of pharmaceuticals (ALBVVG) does not tackle the obvious problems at their roots. A resilient modern supply of medicines requires more in-depth reforms.”

The GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) passed in 2022 already endangers the supply of pharmaceuticals. The so-called new AMNOG guard rails are going in the wrong direction and drug manufacturers are being burdened with the extension of the price moratorium and an increased manufacturer discount. At the same time, expenses for energy, logistics, packaging materials and active ingredients are increasing. “The efficiency reserves of the manufacturers are exhausted and people are increasingly feeling the supply and assortment narrowing,” says Cranz.

It is long past time to recognize the value of drug supply and to understand it as an investment in the health of an individual and the resilience of an economy. Self-medication supported by the medical profession forms a second mainstay of the supply system: more than half of all medicines dispensed in pharmacies are non-prescription preparations.

The BAH’s brochure “The drug market in Germany” is published annually and summarizes the most important data and facts about the drug market in Germany. Using graphics and short, explanatory texts, the publication provides an overview of the market for prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Fixed amounts and exemptions from the prescription requirement are discussed as well as economic policy data of the industry, for example the employment figures in the individual federal states and investments in infrastructure. The brochure is available for download and as an e-paper at .

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) has the largest number of members in the drug industry in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines, as well as a large part of the material medical products for patients. Under there is more information about the BAH.