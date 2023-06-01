Avaya IX Workforce Engagement: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

There is a current IT security alert for Avaya IX Workforce Engagement. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Avaya IX Workforce Engagement on 05/31/2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Avaya IX Workforce Engagement are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NIST Vulnerability Database (Status: 05/30/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Avaya IX Workforce Engagement – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

Avaya IX Workforce Engagement Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Avaya IX Workforce Engagement (formerly Aura Workforce Optimization) is used to evaluate recorded call center calls to improve service quality.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Avaya IX Workforce Engagement to disclose information or to silently redirect the victim.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-32218, CVE-2023-31187 und CVE-2023-31186.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Avaya IX Workforce Engagement v15.2.7.1195 (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_workforce_optimization)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-32218

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-31186

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-31187

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Avaya IX Workforce Engagement. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/31/2023 – Initial version

