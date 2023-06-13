Drug supply: CSU parliamentary group wants to improve the framework conditions for pharmacies

CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament

A document

CSU_ApplicationID_93458_13-06-2023_Nr_9_submitted.pdf

PDF – 84 kB

Munich (ots)

Support for Bavaria’s pharmacies: With an emergency motion, the CSU parliamentary group is committed to ensuring that pharmacies will continue to supply medicines close to home in the future. Specifically, the federal government is asked to continue to enable pharmacies – especially in rural areas – to work adequately. To this end, according to the will of the parliamentary group, the legally introduced increase in the pharmacy discount is to be canceled and the fixed surcharges for pharmacies are to be adjusted.

The health policy spokesman for the CSU parliamentary group, Bernhard Seidenath:

“Pharmacists are health service providers very close to the patients. The aim is to maintain the proven, nationwide supply of medicines from local pharmacies in Bavaria and to reward their services appropriately and fairly. We support Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek, who acted early – Keywords “task force” and action against drug shortages. Bavaria is acting, the federal government must finally do the same – and reverse the savings measures introduced by the GKV Financial Stabilization Act.”

In addition Carolina Trautner, Rapporteur for the CSU parliamentary group in the Health Committee and herself a pharmacist:

“In the past few weeks, our pharmacies have done an outstanding job in overcoming the challenges posed by corona, flu, supply bottlenecks for a wide variety of medicines or a shortage of skilled workers. The federal traffic light government must no longer ignore the challenges facing pharmacies – especially on a day like today we are facing up to them to the side of the pharmacies.”

The urgent motion will be adopted in plenary tomorrow.

Michael Lochner

Deputy press officer

E-Mail: [email protected]

Teresa Persard

The press officer

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, transmitted by news aktuell