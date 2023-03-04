Medicines against childhood obesity. From the age of 12, anti-obesity drugs can be prescribed. They change the guidelines for the treatment of childhood and adolescent obesity of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp). Experts point out that following a healthy lifestyle, given by a healthy and varied diet accompanied by moderate and regular physical activity remains the first objective. However, if these interventions are not sufficient, drugs can be used to lose weight and reduce the risk of developing diseases related to excessive weight. It had already been released in recent days an eating disorder alert affecting an increasing number of young people.

Medicines against childhood obesity: which medicines have been authorised?

At the moment there are two anti-obesity drugs that Aifa has also approved for children. These are:

Setmelanotidefor some rare genetic forms of obesity from the age of six onwards Liraglutide for forms of common obesity from 12 years onwards. It is an analogue of a human gastrointestinal hormone, GLP-1 which works by reducing appetite.

Italy among the countries most at risk in the EU

Italy, together with Portugal and Greece, has the sad record of highest rates in the European Union for children and adolescents. Our country has 700,000 obese people aged between 5 and 15, almost 10% of the total. Of these more than 150,000 are severely obese.

Medicines against childhood obesity: healthy nutrition and physical activity remain fundamental

«Obesity is neither a fault nor a choice, but a chronic and complex disease not of the child but of the whole family», says Mariacarolina Salerno, president of Siedp. «To say that obesity is a disease it does not mean that a pharmacological approach is always necessary, let alone a surgical one. The fight against a sedentary lifestyle and a healthy diet for adolescents and their families represent the first attempt to make», explains Maria Rosaria Licenziati, general secretary of the Siedp.

If nothing works, you can even think about surgery

«The drug does not replace, but complements the lifestyle correction. A possibility that we did not have and which is now available: drugs that lead to a reduction in weight of up to 10%». Professor Claudio Maffeis is the first author of the guidelines. “Then, if the meds don’t work either, surgery can be considered.”

The “Children in the square for health” initiative

To underline the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Saturday 4 March in four cities (Naples, Genoa, Parma and Messina) the Siedp, with the support of the Unione Italiana Sport per tutti, promotes the initiative “Children in the square for health“, within which free visits will be offered to children and indications will be provided for adopting correct lifestyles.

