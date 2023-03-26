Home Health Drugs in the test: traveling with opioids, Ritalin and Co
Drugs in the test: traveling with opioids, Ritalin and Co

Drugs in the test: traveling with opioids, Ritalin and Co

Official certificates belong in the luggage

Betäubungs­mittel­gesetz. Strong painkillers like ﻿Opioids, ADHD medications such as ﻿Ritalin or drug substitutes like ﻿Methadone – these are examples of prescription drugs that are classified as narcotics (BtM) in this country and fall under the Narcotics Act.

Certification. Anyone who regularly enters for medical reasons ﻿approved narcotics and wants to travel can take the medicine with them for their own use under certain conditions: with an officially certified certificate, according to which a certain amount is necessary for a maximum of 30 travel days. The type of certificate depends on whether the trip is to a Schengen country or another country.

This applies to trips to Schengen countries

Fill out form. Before traveling to European countries that ﻿Schengen Agreement have signed and where border controls are usually no longer carried out, a doctor must fill out a form for affected patients: It confirms that a specific narcotic must be taken during the travel period for medical reasons. The form is online on the website of the ﻿Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices abruf­bar.

get certified. In addition, this certificate must be authenticated by the highest state health authority or a body commissioned by it (﻿Overview of the competent state authorities). The certified certificate is valid for a trip of a maximum of 30 days. Anyone who takes several prescription narcotics needs a separate certificate for each.

The following countries belong to the Schengen area: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary.

This applies to trips to other countries

Declare BtM. Die ﻿Bundesopiumstelle advises when traveling to other countries, prescription narcotics after one ﻿Guide for travelers from the International Narcotics Control Board to declare. The internationally comprehensible guide provides orientation for doctors. They can use this template to provide their patients with the name of the active ingredient and the individual and daily dosages of the respective medication for the duration of the trip.

get certified. This certificate must also be authenticated by the competent supreme state health authority or a body commissioned by it. There are no strict requirements for the form of this certificate, it is also valid for a maximum of 30 days.

Observe national rules. Travelers must also observe the national regulations of the destination country and any transit countries: Some countries require additional import permits, limit the amount of narcotics that can be carried with you or even generally prohibit taking certain BtM, such as drug substitution substances, with you.

To gather information. Information can be provided by the respective diplomatic representation of the destination country in Germany; contact addresses can be found on the website of the ﻿Auswärtigen Amts.

Tips for a stress-free trip

  • keep documents. In the destination country, you should always carry the letter with you confirming that you are carrying BtM for your own use.
  • longer trips. If you want to travel for more than 30 days, you should inquire whether long-term care can be ensured by a local doctor.
  • fellow travellers. Only the person to whom the official certificate is issued may carry the corresponding BtM with them. According to Bfarm, there are no rules for minors as to whether they have to carry the narcotics themselves or whether it can be carried by legal guardians or authorized fellow travelers. The latter is undoubtedly useful in individual cases. If the customs authorities have any questions, the persons having parental authority or those authorized should clarify the matter on site
