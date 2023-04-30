Dryer Red Alert: You’re Unleashing a Sea of ​​Microbacteria | You definitely need to clean this hidden area

Artificial Intelligence will never be as good as human intelligence, at least as long as a person on this planet uses it.

The home automation industry is turning our lives around, this must be said, even after all at a reasonable price: around sixty euros buys 4-5 light bulbs (LED), net of super offers, for the pleasure of screaming : “Alexa, turn off the lights!”, without having to wander around the house to turn off those useless lights in rooms where we are not, lightening our bill. In short, there is.

Just as we have to take care of every appliance in our home, regardless of whether it is home automation or not, especially if we have to fight with dryers, which are now increasingly present in Italian homes.

Dry cleaning has many benefits, including getting rid of ink, lipstick, gum and other substance stains, or odors, that didn’t come out of your clothes during the wash. Those remaining problems in the dryer drum can ruin your next load of wet laundry. It doesn’t take a well of science or even a lot of sweat to clean your dryer yourself. Starting point, safety. Fires that start from dryer vents cause a lot of home fire damage every year.

The accumulation of fluff e dust they are the leading cause of dryer fires, long before wiring or other problems. While you may need to empty your dryer’s lint screen after each load, there’s a lot more you should do to clean your gas or electric dryer, maintain it to keep it running at its best and protect your clothes and your life. home.

The best do-it-yourself at zero kilometers

When we talk about a dryer we mean all the components that make it up: filter, condenser, any vent pipe. But not everyone gives due importance to the basket, which needs periodic sanitation. There are two ways: the first takes us to the world of e-commerce or physical stores: you buy the desired products, spending a total amount. Or you can think of a zero-kilometer solution.

The self-production of a practical and effective solution is a do-it-yourself sanitizing mixture. As? Add in a spray bottle 300 ml of water distilled100 ml in hydrogen peroxide, 40ml in citric acid. Mix everything and spray it on the surface of the drum and on the door, with a single recommendation: the dryer must be turned off and completely cold.

After about a quarter of an hour it was time for a microfiber cloth to dry everything, remembering to leave the door open for about an hourin such a way as to allow complete drying.

