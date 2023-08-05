Home » Due to plastic parts: Recall for “Gut & CHEAP” potato salad
Due to plastic parts: Recall for "Gut & CHEAP" potato salad

Due to plastic parts: Recall for “Gut & CHEAP” potato salad

Potato salad of the “Gut & Billig” brand, which is mainly offered nationwide at Edeka and Marktkauf, is being recalled by the manufacturer because of possible plastic parts.

Specifically, there are 400-gram packs of “Gut & cheap potato salad with cream, egg and pickled cucumbers” with a best-before date of August 21, 2023. This was announced by the company Füngers Feinkost in Oranienbaum-Wörlitz. The goods have already been withdrawn from sale.

Recall of potato salad due to plastic debris

The company stated that it could not be ruled out that there could be plastic foreign objects in individual packages. For reasons of preventive consumer protection, consumption of the product is therefore not recommended. Other items and other best-before dates are not affected.

Consumers who bought the salad could return it to their supermarkets for a refund of the purchase price without presenting the receipt, it said.

