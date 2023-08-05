VEM Sistemi and the new DEMO Lab on the distributed Cloud

By collaborating with a large number of strategic partners such as Cisco, Check Point, NetApp, RedHat, Rubrik e Schneider ElectricVEM Sistemi has created a technological “wonderland” that showcases the evolution of infrastructure in the Distributed Cloud space. The DEMO Lab, hosted within VEGA (VEM Experience Garden & Academy) in the Forlì headquarters, bears witness to the system integrator’s commitment to this paradigm.

Not surprisingly, in recent weeks he has completed theacquisition of 67% of NEEN Spa, a Managed Cloud Provider specialized in the design and management of distributed and highly reliable infrastructures, among the first in Italy to have expertise in elastic systems and to introduce the Cloud in the management of IT services. Thanks to this operation, the VEM group will now be able to offer Cloud Native services to its customers, thus completing the offer of services provided which is based on four pillars: technology integration with VEM systems, cyber security with Certego, software development with mydev and finally Cloud integration with NEEN.

VEM Sistemi unveils the distributed cloud paradigm

The DEMO Lab represents the epitome of innovation in the landscape of Data Center. As you transition to the distributed cloud, where data and workloads transition seamlessly between on-premises and public infrastructures, VEM is leading the transformation with cutting-edge technologies. The CEO Stephen Bossi underlines the objective of the laboratory: “Our mission is to make it simple for our customers to adopt and use technologies and services that underlie a high degree of integration complexity”. This allows enterprises to build private distributed clouds that scale quickly to real business needs, while maintaining a strong focus on security and continuity of service.

Are you protecting your data the right way?

Datacenter Infrastructure Management

Specifically the DEMO Lab hosts one Schneider Electric Smart Bunker, which exemplifies the growing trend of specialized edge data centers, complementing cloud services with proximity benefits for processes that require low latency, data sovereignty, and near real-time responses. Additionally, lab visitors can witness the seamless integration of traditional and cloud-native applications across Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged machinesexpertly combined with Red Hat OpenShift technologies.

A stunning demonstration shows how enterprises can easily incorporate resources and functions from any cloud provider into their physical data centers, enabling cloud-native applications to perform optimally. This strategic integration allows enterprises to meet fluctuations in traffic demand, upgrade services without disruption, and align with a DevOps-based approach for continuous improvement.

Amidst the growing threat of cyber attacks, the DEMO Lab tackles the critical aspect of security with solid solutions. Service NetApp Cloud Secure and Data Sense strengthens real-time defense against ransomware attacks, while the Rubrik’s Radar service assesses file server backup threats and facilitates IT recovery, ensuring data remains pristine.

The cyber security suite is strengthened by Check Point technologiesincluding Maestro, which brings cloud-like horizontal scalability to data centers, and CloudGuard, which safeguards public cloud infrastructure with on-premises protection logic.

Andrea Giuliani Head of Design Delivery would like to say a few words about the fact that in a scenario where all companies embark on paths towards the cloud, being able to visit the new headquarters and touch the infrastructures involved first-hand allows you to better understand the areas of application in their realities. “We hope a visit to the Experience Center will demonstrate to our customers how a well-designed infrastructure enables you to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments, working through robust automation, resulting in the most resilient systems and resources, manageable and observable”.

A project based on training, experimentation and sharing

The DEMO Lab finds its home in the VEGA Experience Center, a visionary project promoting an open corporate philosophy. Here the areas of training, experimentation and knowledge sharing intersect, offering an ideal space for innovation projects, start-ups, research, seminars, events and training. While in the Experience area it is possible to explore the best solutions and technologies dedicated to workplace management, digital resilience and digital transformation, the Garden area offers a context for hosting meetings and events, and where it is possible to stimulate the growth of new talent.

The flagship of the VEGA project is theAcademyof which David Stefanelli, President of VEM underlines the willingness to dedicate investments, spaces, laboratories and teachers to this project and to give its contribution to speed up the process of training new professionals, indispensable in an increasingly digitized world. Furthermore, he explains that the spaces of the Academy have been designed to host the three-year professionally oriented degree course in “Information Systems Technologies” of the University of Bolognaof which VEM systems is a partner.

A course of study characterized by an innovative teaching approach aimed at the fastest entry of students into the world of work. In fact, after completing the first university year at the Cesena headquarters, the latter continue the path directly within the VEM Academy where the same professionals play the role of teachers.

“The challenge for the near future is not only to attract people from the local area – continues Stefanelli – but together with the university it is to try to understand how to enhance training to also attract people from outside the region and from abroad with teaching modules entirely in English”.