CAPCOM Announces New Downloadable Content and VR Game Mode for ‘Castle of Evil 4 Remastered’

CAPCOM announces additional downloadable content for “Castle of Evil 4 Remastered” and VR game mode launch

In a recent live broadcast called “State of Play,” CAPCOM made exciting announcements regarding the new version of their popular game “Castle of Evil 4 Remastered.” The game, which was officially launched in March this year, is now set to receive an additional downloadable content called “A Different Path to Fate.” Alongside this update, CAPCOM also confirmed the launch of a VR game mode, scheduled for this winter.

The new downloadable content, “A Different Path to Fate,” adds a thrilling play chapter featuring the mysterious agent Ada Wong. It also introduces a mercenary mode, giving players more diverse gameplay options. The highly anticipated VR game mode will further enhance the gaming experience and is set to debut this winter.

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to the official release of “A Different Path to Fate” on September 21, 2021. This expansion builds upon the 2005 version of “Castle of Evil 4” and presents it with stunning high-resolution graphics. The remastered edition, compatible with PlayStation VR2, ensures a seamless combination of classic gameplay and modern technology.

CAPCOM’s “Castle of Evil 4 Remastered” has captivated fans since its initial release, and the introduction of new content and VR capabilities is expected to contribute to its continued success. Players can immerse themselves in the terrifying and action-packed world of “Castle of Evil 4” like never before.

In other news related to gaming, Mashdigi.com has reported that the remastered version of “Super Mario RPG” is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch platform in November. Fans of the classic franchise can relish in the nostalgia and enjoy a revamped gaming experience. Additionally, “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” has also undergone remastering for the Nintendo Switch platform and is anticipated to be released in February next year.

Furthermore, a new stage play-style work centered around Princess Peach has been confirmed and is titled “Princess Peach: Showtime!” The game is set to deliver a unique storyline and gameplay featuring the iconic princess as the protagonist.

For those interested in gaming promotions, PlayStation is currently running a special autumn discount promotion. Gamers can indulge themselves in discounted game consoles, popular game movies, and more.

Excitement is building up for the enriched experiences offered by CAPCOM and other gaming giants. Fans will have plenty of new content and technological advancements to look forward to in the coming months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

