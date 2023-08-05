Home » Another chapter of the novel Villa-Boca
Another chapter of the novel Villa-Boca

The conflict between Boca and Sebastián Villa becomes more tense every day and yesterday added a new chapter, since the entity requested a special request from FIFA and AFA to release the quota for foreigners, after the images of the player training with a club from the Third Division of Spain.

The photos of Villa with the clothing of the Unión Deportiva Lanzarote generated discomfort in Boca and consequences: in the first instance from the entity they requested before the regulatory entity of world soccer and Argentina that the Colombian soccer player not occupy a quota for foreigners because they considered that the legal dispute “it will be long”.

This question was previously consulted by the lawyers of the institution with Argentine Footballers, who informed the club that it is possible to obtain this request.

Likewise, this scenario also added another consequence and that is the impact of Villa’s photos in Spain. For Boca, this attitude is illegal regarding his contract still in force with the club. Apart from the fact that the Colombian soccer player considers himself fired, the truth is that his contract with Boca, for practical purposes, is still valid.

The Spanish team is led by Leonel Gancedo and, as the coach explained, the situation responded to a good relationship with the people who manage the Colombian striker’s career: “We are an amateur club and I have a good vibes with the player’s representatives, he came for the weekend to the island and we offered him to move around a bit with the team”.

Cavani, ready for the Copa

The Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, brand new addition to Boca, yesterday completed a new training session at the Ezeiza property with the expectation of making his debut on Wednesday in the rematch with Nacional de Montevideo for the Copa Libertadores, while Darío Benedetto continued with his recovery of his tear to be able to be among those summoned.

The idea of ​​DT Jorge Almirón is to put the Uruguayan striker from the start.

