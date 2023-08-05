Home » 30 riots in the subway at Gaebong Station… Citizens shocked by ‘hazardous days’
30 riots in the subway at Gaebong Station… Citizens shocked by ‘hazardous days’

(Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@)

Two passengers were injured in a riot by a man in his 30s on a subway passing Gaebong Station in Guro-gu, Seoul.

The Railroad Special Judicial Police said that they received a report around 9:00 pm on the 4th and arrested a man in his 30s on the subway line 1 train.

Mr. A was caught by the police at Yeokgok Station in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, while screaming and running around in the subway. Mr. A did not carry his weapon. Due to Mr. A’s disturbance, the train stopped for about 10 minutes, disrupting subway operation.

In the process, two of the citizens who were evacuated in surprise received first aid at the scene with injuries to their backs and toes, respectively.

The police believe that Mr. A has no criminal charges and plan to hand over Mr. A to his parents.

