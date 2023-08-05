Kenya Joins Forces with the Caribbean to Combat Armed Gangs in Haiti

Kenyan Government Plans Visit to Haiti for Potential Dispatch of International Police Force

By [Your Name]

[date]

The Kenyan government is preparing to visit Haiti in the near future to lay the groundwork for the possible dispatch of an international police force to help combat armed gangs. This development comes as the Caribbean nation grapples with escalating violence and instability.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has also expressed his government’s willingness to contribute troops to the international police force in Haiti. Browne’s announcement further highlights the growing concern among regional leaders about the deteriorating security situation on the island.

Barbara Feinstein, the person in charge for the Caribbean at the United States Department of State, has reported that the visit by Kenyan officials to Haiti will involve meetings with various stakeholders. This visit is seen as the first step towards the creation of the international force, which is also receiving support from the Bahamas.

Feinstein revealed that the United States will present a resolution before the United Nations Security Council, seeking approval for the deployment of troops to Haiti. She emphasized the need to gather support for this process and ensure a swift passage of the resolution.

Undersecretary of State Todd Robinson, speaking on the same day, disclosed that the multinational force in Haiti would require an estimated annual budget of between $200 million and $400 million. In an effort to secure financial contributions from other countries, the United States is actively lobbying and encouraging participation in the operation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, has confirmed that efforts are underway to engage French-speaking African countries in joining the operation in Haiti. Álvarez believes that Kenya, as an African nation, has the capacity to assist the Haitian police in restoring order. However, he stressed the need for additional forces, particularly from French-speaking African countries such as Senegal. He also mentioned the possibility of contributions from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states, which are geographically close to Haiti.

The proposed dispatch of an international police force to Haiti holds significant promise for restoring stability and tackling the growing threat of armed gangs. With the support of key regional and international players, there is hope that this initiative will prove effective in addressing the security challenges that have plagued the Caribbean nation.

As the Kenyan government prepares for their visit to Haiti, there is an air of anticipation for the potential deployment of this international force, which could play a crucial role in restoring law and order and fostering peace in the troubled nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

