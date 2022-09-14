Source title: Happy Twist Online Movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” is launched today with the rookie team to start the battle against evil

The online movie “Brother Wonderful Ability” jointly produced by Zhejiang Happy Twist Films and Beijing River Culture Media Co., Ltd. premiered on Tencent Video today. The film is directed by Zhang Kai, written by Xu Xiaolu and Zhang Kai, starring Wang Yuanhu, Yao Xiaotang, and Xu Huiqiang. It tells the story of Zhang Xiaoye, the manager of Ono Office, who helps people solve all kinds of troubles, and a new newspaper reporter who is determined to use his pen to punish evil and promote good. Lu Fei, because of a fraud and money-making organization intertwined to fight against the dark forces. A journey of justice with unexpected partners, three unreliable partners who do not want to see each other, in the name of eradicating evil, they officially set off against the dark forces!

The rookie team has a good plan to fight against the evil forces and reverse the Oolong, constantly staged black humor

Once the material of “Wonderful Ability Brother” was exposed, it attracted countless attention, three wonderful protagonists full of “wonderful ability”, an accident that entangled everyone by mistake, a hilarious and evil elimination in the name of justice, through the plot Going to incorporate unexpected burdens, and present a sincere work full of jokes and buffs to the audience. At the same time, in addition to the hilarious parts, “Brother Wonderful Ability” also incorporates elements of action, suspense, love and other elements into the story. The superposition of multiple elements collides with the film’s unusual black humorous background. The full highlights arouse the infinite expectations of netizens. Many people commented, “The hunch is a movie that grows on my laughter” and “It has an inner taste.”

The film revealed a new poster today. Zhang Xiaoye, a liar played by Wang Yuanhu, had his head in the “bull’s eye” position, the target next to him was inserted by a random knife, and the mysterious rat above his head was full of fear and nervousness. In the reflection of Zhang Xiaoye’s sunglasses, Lu Fei, played by Yao Xiaotang, and Zheng Zheng, played by Xu Huiqiang, both held darts in their hands, with the same expression of “resentment”, and their eyes seemed to be written with dissatisfaction with their good partner Zhang Xiaoye. The whole picture has its own conjectural sense of story and urgency. Could it be that the rookie team has had an infighting? Or for some reason, the opinions are not unified and the tacit understanding is not there? Will their journey to eradicate evil go smoothly? Various questions emerge in an endless stream to whet the audience’s appetite, and their expectations for the movie even more!

Fresh focus on acute social problems Little people laugh and scold also shine

The story of the online movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” is extremely rare to use fraudulent money-raising organizations as the entry point, linking three people who were originally unrelated, and three people with different identities naturally produced many contrasting conflict jokes. Zhang Xiaoye’s slanted swordsmanship meets Lu Fei’s honest and passionate blood, plus Zheng Zhengzheng, who is honing his acting skills with the goal of “observing life”, a rookie combination of charlatans, justice reporters, and moribund actors. Sparks hit the laughing hole every time. The wonderful and novel stories and the dramatic style of the hot stalks, the three-dimensional characters and the unexpected development of the plot not only have a strong comedy atmosphere, but also make the audience feel a huge sense of freshness.

Under the shell of comedy, “Brother Fantastic Ability” also contains profound humanistic care and discussion of scarce realistic issues. Although they are small people in life, their lives are still small but shining. The members of the rookie team have justice and passion in “Brother Wonderful Ability”, and use their own methods to crack the real deception in society. At the same time, the relevant plot also arouses the audience’s alertness and reflection on various deceptions in reality. The movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” has both a humorous plot design and a moving emotional core. Many audiences expressed their sympathy for the true feelings in the film while harvesting happiness. They said: This comedy is not ordinary, there is a smile in it Tears are impressive.

The movie “Brother Fantastic Ability” is officially launched today, log in to Tencent Video, and watch the rookie team.