Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless: connettività oltre 100 Mbps

I service provider currently using fixed wireless infrastructure PMP 450 of Cambium Networks can today increase transmission speed to your customers without replacing equipment.

The demand for broadband continues to grow as devices proliferate in home and business networks, and to keep pace, service providers must offer higher throughput speeds and low latency services. The most recent miglioramenti software del PMP 450 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) of Cambium Networks enable service providers to easily offer services to oltre 100 Mbps using existing equipment, increasing capacity and reducing network latency during peak periods. In addition, the new options for antenne CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) can increase range by 30% or more to offer 100 Mbps services to customers who were previously out of reach.

Cody Anderson, director of network operations at InfoWest

We found an increase in downlink throughput of approximately 50 Mbps on a 3 GHz PMP 450m, with an overall decrease in latency during peak usage. It is a truly remarkable achievement!

With over 2 million modules shipped, the PMP 450 system uses the cnMedusa MU-MIMO technology and will support both new and existing CPEs from the same access point. This update gives providers the ability to quickly generate new revenue by adding hardware only where it’s needed for new subscribers.

Matt Mangriotis, Senior Director of Product Management di Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks works with Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) around the world to develop fixed wireless broadband solutions that offer high performance and attractive revenue models. With these recent enhancements, providers can maximize their investment in existing access points and subscriber modules (SMs), boosting performance with a simple software upgrade.

Working with service provider operators and with the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA) over the past decade, Cambium Networks has reduced cost per Mbps delivered per user by 96%, from $50.62 in 2008 to $2.24 per user thanks to these latest improvements.

What the update offers

The update brings these improvements: