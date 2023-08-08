Home » Dybala Injury Scare a False Alarm: Argentine Striker Fit for Last Summer Friendly
Alarm returned to Trigoria as Paulo Dybala experienced a forced substitution in the recent friendly match against Toulouse. However, there is good news as the Argentine forward did not sustain any injuries and will be available for the last summer friendly against Partizani.

According to reports from The Weather, Dybala underwent a differentiated workout in the gym as a precautionary measure. Despite asking for a substitution in the 35th minute of the match against Toulouse, Dybala reassured everyone about his condition upon leaving the field. This allowed him to return to Trigoria without any major concerns.

Manager Mourinho will be able to count on Dybala’s presence in the last summer friendly on August 12 against Partizani. However, the Argentine will not be disqualified for the official debut in the league. It is a relief for the team as Dybala is an important player who can contribute significantly to their success.

On the other hand, Nemanja Matic was absent from the training session and did individual work instead. The Serbian midfielder is facing some physical issues, but there are also ongoing market rumors linking him to Rennes. His future remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, these updates bring both relief and uncertainty. Fans will be relieved to hear that Dybala is fit and ready to contribute to the team’s success. Meanwhile, the absence and potential departure of Matic raise questions about the midfield options for Mourinho’s squad.

With the last summer friendly and the league debut approaching, the team will need to quickly address any concerns and ensure they have a strong and competitive squad ready for the challenges ahead.

August 8, 2023 (Updated: August 8, 2023 | 16:11)
