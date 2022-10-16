Home Health Dybala non-stop: working out in the gym to recover from injury – AsRomaCalcio.com – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The yellow and red 2022 is over for Joya who has targeted the World Cup in November

Paulo Dybala he wants to get back on the pitch. The yellow and red 2022 is over but has targeted the World. Joya posted a photo of her working out in her home gym on her Instagram profile. The Argentine’s goal is to recover from the injury as soon as possible. These days he has come to Roma a doctor of the Albiceleste national team who will monitor the recovery of the former Juventus. Dybala he was injured in the match against Lecce (injury to the rectus femoris) e Mourinho he will have to do without the best scorer of the Giallorossi until January 4th. Date on which the championship will resume after the long break.

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 21:01)

