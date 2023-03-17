MARIETTA, Georgia – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis continues to work on getting back to full fitness after his big crash at the fourth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Houston, Texas. The Frenchman recently sought further evaluation and has begun a three-week rehab to get back to 100% and is aiming to resume racing before the end of the supercross season. An update on his return will follow at a later date.

Jeremy Coker – Direttore del team Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450

“Although he hoped to return sooner, Dylan needed further evaluation and treatment for the injuries sustained during his crash in Houston. He has started a program to get back to feeling 100% and hopes to return for the final rounds of the supercross season.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“After my crashes in Houston and Daytona, I needed more evaluations. I have just started a three week rehab to make sure all is well and aiming to be back in about six weeks.

"Although he was hoping to return sooner, Dylan needed further evaluation and treatment for the injuries he sustained during his crash in Houston. He has started a program to get back to feeling 100% and hopes to be back for the final rounds of the supercross season."