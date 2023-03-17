The London Spitfire Overwatch League team has been in a bit of a bind over the past few days as a recently leaked practice session video showed two of its members making very inappropriate comments.

After unannounced players Hardy “Hardy” Brennagle and Robert “Skripa” Lupsa both made rape jokes during games, Spitfire has now published a statement on how it intends to A statement that handles this situation.

Spitfire said: “There is no excuse for this behavior. This does not reflect London Spitfire’s organizational beliefs. We would like to apologize to the entire community and pledge to work with our players and help them grow to ensure this never happens again.

As for how it will ensure such a thing, Spitfire concluded: “Due to these incidents, we are taking immediate action. Participating players will participate in sensitivity training administered by professionals.