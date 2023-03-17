news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, MARCH 17 – Raffaele Palladino returns to the goal disallowed at Monza in the away match in Verona, with Petagna’s heel judged to be offside at the start of the action that had sent Caprari into the net for what would have been 1 -2. “Twice it happened that for a few centimeters it didn’t go well”, explains the Monza coach, also referring to the previous one with Lazio, always with Petagna as the protagonist. “But if this is the rule, we have to stick to it. However, I am the spokesperson for a possible solution: one could think of widening the line on the ground and giving more range between the defender and the attacker”, in order to increase the elasticity of the rule . “One could think of making it the thickness of the lines of the field, for example, returning to thinking about the ‘light’ between the attacker and the defender. Football is evolving and the rules can also be changed in the run”. (HANDLE).

