Study visit of the national rural network in Abruzzo with the Gal Costa dei Trabocchi

We receive and publish

Three days of visit and discovery of the Costa dei Trabocchi and the interior, with the illustration and analysis of the projects carried out, of the activities dedicated to the various aspects of the organization of the territory for cycling tourism. This is how the Costa dei Trabocchi Gal welcomed the representatives of 20 different Italian Gals, from 5 to 7 July, on the occasion of the first study visit of the National Rural Network. The focus of the three days was The development of cycle tourism destinations: strategies, tools and hypotheses for territorial cooperation.

So here are the meetings and moments of analysis of what has been built up to now by the Gal Costa dei Trabocchi, the experiences by bike on the coast and inland and with the kayak by local operators, a visit to the overflows such as Punta San Nicola and Punta Tufano, where the delegation met Rinaldo Verì, president of the Traboccanti association.

The three days opened on the afternoon of Wednesday 5 in the wine tower of Cantina Frentana in Rocca San Giovanni for a moment of discussion on the theme of cycle tourism. “Days dedicated to analyzing how, to put it with a metaphor, an area must be dressed to welcome the cyclist. The goal is to facilitate the Costa dei Trabocchi in the moment of the change of skin of the tourist offer, with the advent of the cycle path and all the new economy around it” in the comment of Carlo Ricci, director of the Gal Costa dei Trabocchi.

“To improve the cycling experience, it is necessary to make sure that an already existing resource can be used, such as that of low-traffic secondary roads, farm roads, as has already been done for the Trabocchi cycle network – commented Patrick Kofler of Helios, a company which develops and communicates sustainable mobility and tourism services -. The interest in cycle tourism is constantly growing, we need to organize ourselves to offer a broad and differentiated experience, even with the combination of bike and train and communicate everything clearly. Furthermore, it is necessary to overcome the limits and go to foreign markets”. The CEO spoke on video, with Sebastiano Venneri of Legambiente. “The Italian way to cycle tourism passes through infrastructures and places that guard and protect landscapes and histories, as done with the Apennine cycle path – recalled the representative of the association -. This also means bringing a good economy to restart the territory, in the wake of a trend that also affects Abruzzo. The flows of cycle tourism, in Italy, from the north have recently been distributing towards the south”. The meeting ended with a panel dedicated to cycling experiences in Italy and good practices for territories, relationships, services by Crea.

The ride on Thursday 6 July brought the participants from the coast inland, starting from Vasto marina, passing through Punta Aderci and then, with one of the routes of the Trabocchi cycle network, towards Casalbordino and Scerni, with lunch and tasting in the Ventricina Academy. The ride was also an opportunity to illustrate the experience of the Trabocchi game, a treasure hunt by bicycle, a format created by Gal Costa dei Trabocchi.

On Thursday afternoon, in the headquarters of the Gal Costa dei Trabocchi in Vasto, the presentation of the communication activities related to active and experiential tourism. From the digital ecosystem, therefore, the platform of 13 sites dedicated to the management and sharing of information content of the local tourist offer, edited by a widespread editorial team, to social activities. In addition to the other actions in the field, such as the Trabocchi active on the occasion of Art, Bike & Run + Wine with the involvement of local operators and the Costa dei Trabocchi Mob, the project that provides services for mobility and initiatives that make it possible to reach and move along the Costa dei Trabocchi with alternative means of mobility to the car. Up to the Trabocchi cycle path network, a constantly evolving system, which today has 263 km in 12 routes, through farm, municipal and provincial roads that connect the coast with the hilly hinterland, with the railway stations as a reference point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

