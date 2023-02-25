A woman driving a Operating unit at the ‘San Pio da Pietrelcina’ hospital in Vasto.

E’ Josephine Gallonominated Director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care. The professional, who came first in the ranking drawn up by the Commission of selection, obtained a degree in Medicine and Surgery, and subsequent specializations in Anesthesia and Intensive Care and in Forensic Medicine, at the “D’Annunzio” University. Over the years you have perfected your training by participating in various courses, such as neonatal resuscitation, cardio-respiratory emergencies, organ donation and harvesting. She also holds a II level Master’s Degree in Direction and Management of Healthcare Companies.

He is currently in service at the “SS. Annunziata” in Chieti, where, in addition to activities related to general, local, combined and intubation anesthesia techniques, he developed particular skills and experience in Intensive Care, Intrahospital Emergency, Organ Donation and Harvesting and in the anesthesiological field in all surgical branches and in pain therapy, contributing to the organization of the Analgesia Delivery Service and Pre-hospitalization. As Quality Manager, you have demonstrated excellent skills in Risk Management and Clinical Governance, dealing with patient safety and risk management, and implementing protocols and good clinical practices. Her training as a coroner prompted her to explore issues such as criminal and civil professional liability, and the regulatory aspects inherent in the various anesthesiological-resuscitation practices.

The new head physician is required to have skills, including managerial ones, necessary to favor the appropriate use of the various care regimes, the creation of new pathways for the patient, the full and efficient use of the operating room. So far the part strictly connected to the professional profile, to which other necessary skills must be added, such as knowing how to lead a “difficult” communication with family members, the planning of operator training, the enhancement of professionals, and the ability to use the lever of motivation.

“There is a need to create a good internal climate – the director general of the ASL makes it clear Thomas Schael – to give the right boost to the team and ensure optimal working conditions. The Vasto hospital is characterized by a strong surgical vocation, and we need to grow with the volume of activity. Therefore, the role of Anesthesia and Intensive Care is fundamental, also from the point of view of the ability to maintain relationships of fruitful collaboration with the other operating units. Then, my most sincere wishes for a good job reach the doctor ”.