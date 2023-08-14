New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic contest

Delivery by November 10, 2023

To renew your brand identity TerraViva Competitions relies on the community inviting everyone to propose a new logo idea that represents its operating philosophy.

The goal is to select a new distinctive and iconic symbol capable of best representing its values ​​in an effective and immediate way. Participants will have the freedom to propose timely improvements to the existing logo or explore completely new directions, playing with shapes, colors and lettering.

It will be important give the logo the task of telling a story and being able to convey TerraViva’s commitment to a sustainable future and a love of architecture and design.

Who can participate

The competition is open to architects, designers, students, urban planners, engineers, artists, makers and anyone interested in the fields of graphic design. It is possible to participate both individually and in groups.

Registration and costs

Early registration (from August 7 to September 22) | 35 euros

Standard registration (from 22 September to 20 October) | 45 euros

Late registration (from 20 October to 10 November | 55 euros Prizes

1st prize: 3.000 euro

2nd prize: 1.000 euro

3rd prize: 500 euro

2 golden mentions: 250 euros 10 honorable mentions 30 finalists

Announcement and information

[ terravivacompetitions.com ]

