Home » New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic contest
News

New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic contest

by admin
New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic contest

Delivery by November 10, 2023

To renew your brand identity TerraViva Competitions relies on the community inviting everyone to propose a new logo idea that represents its operating philosophy.

The goal is to select a new distinctive and iconic symbol capable of best representing its values ​​in an effective and immediate way. Participants will have the freedom to propose timely improvements to the existing logo or explore completely new directions, playing with shapes, colors and lettering.

It will be important give the logo the task of telling a story and being able to convey TerraViva’s commitment to a sustainable future and a love of architecture and design.

Who can participate

The competition is open to architects, designers, students, urban planners, engineers, artists, makers and anyone interested in the fields of graphic design. It is possible to participate both individually and in groups.

Registration and costs

Early registration (from August 7 to September 22) | 35 euros
Standard registration (from 22 September to 20 October) | 45 euros
Late registration (from 20 October to 10 November | 55 euros Prizes

1st prize: 3.000 euro
2nd prize: 1.000 euro
3rd prize: 500 euro
2 golden mentions: 250 euros 10 honorable mentions 30 finalists

Announcement and information
[ terravivacompetitions.com ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published: 08/08/2023

See also  Tim lines in fits and starts in Arabba: the revolt of the hoteliers

You may also like

Félix Tshisekedi in Brazil for a summit on...

Russian-Made Fighter Jet Crashes at Air Show in...

Investments to try to improve safety

Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana...

Kinshasa hosts this Monday the Round Table on...

Three homicides occurred in southern Huila

Section closed due to fire on the Amalfi...

Gallery: Half a hundred new cafes welcomed coffee...

Petro denies that “Sobrino” has financed his campaign...

BTC has bottomed out and we will see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy