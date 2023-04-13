The images of Julia Ituma from the Crai profile of San Piero a Sieve (Florence) and the Women’s Club Italia (Italian Volleyball Federation)

In this video from May 9, 2022 on the profile FB of CRAI San Piero a Sieve we read: «a very good Julia Ituma excites everyone by scoring points at the first try, making the Club Italia Crai Female fly towards the tops of the championship…». The images are from Italy Women’s Club, women’s national representative of the Italian Volleyball Federation.

The 18-year-old blue star who was now playing for Novara was found dead in Türkiye where he was for his side’s Champions League semi-final which they were defeated in three sets.