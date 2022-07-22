The Psychologist Bonus starts and finally the € 600 can be requested.

The process to reach this measure was very difficult important but now it finally starts and many will be able to benefit from it.

Now finally we can ask the government at first he didn’t want to approve of it. Let’s see how to get the money.

How to get the 600 euros

Mental health is as important as physical health, yet it is often ignored.

Anxiety, phobia, trauma, caused by a recent event or perhaps brought on painfully from childhood they can make life hard and difficult. But the covid pandemic and now above all the serious crisis economic and widespread poverty throws too many Italians into anxiety and suffering. This is why the possibility of requesting the Psychologist Bonus is finally starting. Let’s see how it works and how to ask for it. Now you can ask for the “Contribution to support the expenses related to psychotherapy sessions”, created by the decree law 30 December 2021 n. 228.

How to apply for the bonus

The Bonus can be requested from INPS by authenticating with Spid or with the others mode accepted and following the procedure guided. This will create a ranking and on the basis of the ranking you will be able to access the bonus. But there is no shortage of criticism and that means it could be made even richer. Let’s see why. The Codacons underlined that only 600 euros of sessions are nothing compared to the severity of the traumas left by the covid. In fact, Covid has left important traumas that require lasting support.

Can he get richer?

If you do not want to go to the INPS website, you can submit the application via Contact Center Multicanale. Everything is foreseen by Circular 83 of 19 July. But as we said is there a possibility that the figure will increase? Consumer protection associations are strongly asking for it. Basically, an important psychological support needs a long time and continuity. What can a few sessions solve? The Government was initially reluctant to accept the idea of ​​the Bonus but today the questions they can leave. It is not excluded that in the face of correct observations, this measure can also be strengthened. But many Italians are still reluctant to open up with a psychologist or even a coach. The fear is that of being judged. instead the right paths can offer so much.