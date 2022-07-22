Home Health Ubisoft delays Avatar: Pandora’s Border until 2023 or 2024
Ubisoft delays Avatar: Pandora’s Border until 2023 or 2024

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Friends who were expecting to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before the new Avatar movie arrives will be disappointed. A few days ago, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have confirmed that the game will be delayed to 2023 or even 2024. The official reason for this decision is based on “persistent constraints” affecting game production across the industry, but it will remain committed to building the next generation of games, saying it sees James Cameron’s masterpiece as “a multi-year opportunity” .

In addition, according to Stephen Totilo of Axios, Ubisoft has cancelled both Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR. Also axed were two unpublished titles, and a secondary “important” game originally scheduled for release between 2022 and 2023 was delayed by a year.

