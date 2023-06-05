E-bikes and sport: a contradiction in terms or the perfect combination?

Is e-biking a serious form of sport?

Yes, because basically any kind of exercise counts as sport. Targeted physical activity is always good for the mind and body. Depending on age, performance level and sporting ambitions, regular sport and continuous training can therefore take many forms. Records do not always have to be set according to the motto “higher, faster and further”. There are so many great ways to be active: such as going for a walk, swimming, climbing trees, doing gymnastics with the kids on the climbing frame and even e-biking. To name just a few. The main thing is that you have fun and do something good for yourself and your health.

Can I increase my physical fitness with e-bikes?

I make no secret of the fact that traditional cycling naturally increases physical fitness significantly more, since both the cardiovascular system and the targeted use of different muscle groups are more demanding. As a consequence of a correctly adjusted training, greater performance developments can also be expected here. However, you can also use e-bikes to improve your physical fitness in certain areas. With all electric models, it is possible to reduce or even switch off the supporting power of the motor. There is therefore the possibility – especially for beginners or people who initially feel unsafe on the two-wheeler – to get used to the load and gradually improve. I also think e-bikes are a good way for beginners and not so capable athletes to explore regions by bike that might not have been accessible with a traditional (racing) bike. I am convinced that, out of respect for nature, it is better to use the two-wheeler – whether electric or with muscle power – than the car.

As part of my last tour last weekend, I covered the distance from Berlin to the Brocken on my racing bike in nine hours. The total distance of more than 260 kilometers is already a challenge, which is then increased by the last climb on the mountain in the Harz Mountains. Here, too, I was overtaken by one or the other e-biker on the Brockenstraße. But that was completely fine with me, since it was about very personal, individual, sporting goals for both me and certainly for the cyclist with electrical support – no matter where he started and how many kilometers he had already covered. In the end we were both proud and happy to be on top. That’s what matters.

As part of my training sessions with my athletes, I don’t just count physical fitness as muscular performance, but also mental abilities. Here, too, e-biking can support you, because the mental demands placed on you and your bike should not be neglected, for example if you want to cover a winding route in a hilly forest. Concentration, stabilization, anticipation and possibly making quick decisions are required and necessary here

What are the advantages and disadvantages of an e-bike?

As already mentioned, I see clear advantages in e-biking for beginners and people who, due to their fitness and state of health, can no longer cover longer distances with a traditional bicycle. E-biking is a wonderful opportunity to explore nature and your own potential. In addition, every bike helps nature and the climate more on the roads.

If, for example, you are already pushing into heart rate regions that make a longer training session impossible for you, using electrical support is a good way of keeping your heart rate at an acceptable level.

E-bikes often weigh more due to the additional electronics and motor, this should definitely be taken into account when purchasing and later using it. However, newer models are already greatly improved compared to the early days of e-biking. Furthermore, an e-bike – depending on the equipment – is often more expensive than a comparable model without electrical support.

Of course, regular charging of the battery is also a cost factor that must be taken into account. But compared to the use and possible repair costs of a vehicle, you are better positioned in the long term with an e-bike.

How can e-bikes help with rehabilitation?

In fact, e-bikes can also help with convalescence – the important time after an illness or injury. In coordination with your doctor and the type of impairment, the electric bike is a wonderful way to get moving again, provided that initially the muscle strength is not sufficient for the “normal” bike. As part of my support for Olympic champions, world champions and also amateur athletes, I advise everyone to exercise if a muscular strain is medically and physiologically possible again. No matter what form. This is crucial for muscle building but also indispensable for the often difficult mental phase after an injury. The aim is to rebuild both physical and mental self-confidence in any form and strain. E-biking can be an important first step here.