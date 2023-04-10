Based on gematik and industry schedules, the E-Health Act stipulates a time window for the nationwide introduction of the telematics infrastructure, which begins in mid-2016; By mid-2018, medical practices and hospitals should be connected to the telematics infrastructure across the board (area-wide roll-out). It is apparent that these deadlines have meant that everyone involved is now working very intensively to meet the specified time frame – even if, according to gematik, the industry is having major problems providing the necessary technology. gematik publicly informed about this as part of the law hearing. According to gematik’s current schedule, the roll-out can still begin in 2016, so that the statutory sanctions do not have to take effect. We expect everyone involved – the industry, as well as the doctors and health insurers – to work flat out to connect medical practices and hospitals to the new network so that the telematics infrastructure finally benefits patients.

Emergency data stored on the health card can save lives, a medication plan can prevent life-threatening interactions and telemedicine can support people with restricted mobility. And with the electronic patient record and patient compartment, patients are better informed about their diagnoses and therapies. For the first time, they also have the opportunity to transmit data themselves – eg from fitness trackers or so-called wearables – to the doctor. The E-Health Law prescribes a concrete roadmap for the introduction of beneficial applications and a safe digital highway in healthcare. With a secure digital infrastructure to which all doctors, dentists, hospitals, pharmacies and insured persons are connected, we create the conditions for the medical care of the future.