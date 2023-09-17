Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: Toxic Foods You Consume Every Day Without Knowing

Toxic foods – Laterradelgusto.it

There are some highly toxic foods that you consume every day and don’t even realize, here’s what they are.

The importance of a balanced and correct nutrition cannot be emphasized enough. It helps us stay healthy for a long time and prevent a series of pathologies and health problems, some of which can be extremely serious.

Obviously, eating well also means choosing the best foods for our health and avoiding those that can be potentially harmful. We are aware that there are certain foods that it would be better to avoid or at least limit their consumption.

One such group of foods is extremely fatty foods, which often involve laborious cooking and often include fried foods. Consuming these foods excessively over time can pose risks to our health. Of course, we don’t have to solely survive on salads, but we need to be cautious.

However, what many people don’t know is that there are potentially toxic foods that we consume almost every day. Are we putting our lives at risk? Well, let’s not exaggerate, but it is important to understand better.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is committed to updating the list of all substances that can be potentially harmful to humans who consume them. However, there are some foods that, although not included in the “black book,” can still pose a minimal risk.

In particular, we are referring to certain parts of specific foods that may be toxic, but are usually discarded and should not be ingested. Let’s find out which foods we are talking about.

Firstly, mushrooms should only be consumed if purchased from experts who can identify the edible ones from the toxic species. Cherry stones and apple seeds are both poisonous and should be avoided. Apple seeds contain amygdalin, which is also present in almonds but in smaller quantities, making it non-harmful. Nutmeg should also be used sparingly as it can have hallucinogenic effects.

You may already be aware that puffer fish is poisonous, with some of its body parts containing tetrodotoxins. Raw beans should never be consumed, and potato peels contain solanine, which is toxic. Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which can overload the kidneys, while the flowers and fruits of the elder are safe to consume.

It is important to be cautious and aware of these potentially toxic foods. By making informed choices and being mindful of what we consume, we can protect our health and well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

