To cause excessive sweating could be a nutritional deficiency: let’s find out together how to understand it and what to do.

The correct intake of vitamins and mineral salts has a decisive effect on sweating. If you tend to sweat profusely, and not just in the summer, you may be suffering from a nutritional deficit. The symptoms that can help us identify this condition are numerous, and often due to their vagueness they are attributable to multiple pathologies. How to know when to cause the excessive sweating it’s a nutritional deficiency? Here is the answer.

Vitamins and minerals: this is how they affect sweating

Vitamins and minerals perform numerous essential functions for our well-being.

Among the tasks that these fundamental substances carry out are:

Provide energy to the body;

Ensure cell turnover;

Protect the skin, hair and teeth;

Keep the immune system strong and resilient.

Not everyone knows that vitamins and minerals also play an important role in sweating: this thermoregulatory mechanism allows the human body to maintain a constant body temperaturewhich is between 36 and 37 degrees, regardless of the outside temperature.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that substances such as B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium contribute to the regulation of the nervous system, favoring the management of anxiety and stress, which can stimulate the production of sweat.

Excessive sweating: nutritional deficiency and other possible causes

As we have anticipated, therefore, excessive sweating could be caused by a nutritional deficiency.

There are some signs that can help us spot one deficiency of vitamins or minerals. Common symptoms include:

Asthenia;

Muscle and joint pain;

Irritability;

Drowsiness;

Depression;

Cramps.

Of course, heavy sweating could be caused by other factors.

What to do in case of excessive sweating

First, to avoid becoming dehydrated, it is essential to drink at least 1 and a half liters of water a day.

In addition, it is advisable to have small meals at regular intervals, mainly consisting of fruits, vegetables and foods rich in water. At the same time, it is good to avoid foods that could stimulate sweating, such as chilli, spices, caffeine and alcohol.

In the event that it is suspected that excessive sweating is caused by a nutritional deficiency, it is essential to plan a healthy and balanced diet, which ensures that we assimilate all the minerals and vitamins that our body needs.

Furthermore, it is necessary to contact the doctor, who will direct us to a series of diagnostic tests aimed at identifying any deficits, and then prescribe specific food supplements aimed at remedying our deficiency.